Sash Johnson of Choctaw Websites will be providing free business training for business owners entitled, “How to Squeeze More Marketing Out of a Small Budget.”
Marketing takes time, money, and preparation. 14% of all small businesses fail in the first year because of poor marketing. Learn to get the most out of your small marketing budget and get your business seen by the right eyes.
“Rural business owners face unique challenges to marketing their businesses. Most business trainings are created from the large city perspective. They can be impersonal, distant, and focused on volume. That simply doesn’t work in the country,’ explained Sash Johnson.
The free training is sponsored by REI Women’s Business Center and hosted by Choctaw Nation Small Business Development. It will take place on September 26, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the McAlester Public Library, 401 N. 2nd St, McAlester, OK 74501 in the Whiteacre Room A. It is open to the public.
For more information call 951-660-7192 or email sash@choctawwebsites.com. Registration can be done online at www.reiwbc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.