A hearing is set for a former Hartshorne city clerk accused of theft of federal funds.
Information filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma accuses Meredith Dawn Dunkin of one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds from 2013 to 2016 while she was Hartshorne’s city clerk.
A minute order by Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder on Friday set a hearing for 2 p.m. Nov. 16.
Information filed in the case alleges Dunkin received more than $10,000 in benefits under a federal program involving a grant, contract, subsidy, loan, guarantee, insurance, or other federal assistance from 2013 to 2016.
The information alleges Dunkin obtained the funds “by fraud, embezzlement, and otherwise without authority, property worth at least $5,000 owned by the City of Hartshorne."
The News-Capital opened an investigation into the city of Hartshorne’s finances in 2016 after filing requests through the Open Records Act.
City council members filed Open Records Act requests and Hartshorne residents circulated petitions requesting the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office conduct an investigatory audit into the city’s finances.
Results of the investigative audit by the State Auditor and Inspector’s office released in October 2017 shows Dunkin “charged at least $80,083.35 in personal expenditures with the City’s Visa credit card” from July 2009 through July 2016.
An executive summary from the audit showed possibly $1,725,336.16 of the city’s utility revenues was not deposited during the scope. The 2017 audit criticized Dunkin, then-city treasurer Shirley Day, and then-Mayor Carolyn Trueblood.
“Dunkin charged 354 personal transactions totaling $80,083.35 on the city’s Visa credit card” between July 2011 and August 2016, the audit states.
The audit states Dunkin used the city credit card to pay for federal taxes, Dallas Cowboys, Oklahoma City Thunder and Texas Rangers game tickets, charges to Amazon and various stores, a trip to Cozumel, Mexico, and more.
Dunkin and Day retired from their positions with the city, while Trueblood resigned as the city’s mayor.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.