The former Pittsburg County court clerk was arrested and charged Friday for alleging hiring a relative in 2019 and obstructing an investigation.
Cynthia Ledford, 51, was charged Friday with two misdemeanor counts of nepotism and obstructing an officer, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Court documents show the case against Ledford is being prosecuted by the District 22 District Attorney’s Office.
Pittsburg County Jail officials told the News-Capital that Ledford was booked and released Friday. Court records show a judge set Ledford's bond at $1,000.
Special Agent Jordan Toyne with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation wrote in his probable cause affidavit he spoke with Ledford in June 2020 after receiving information that Ledford employed a family member at the Pittsburg County Court Clerk’s Office between the months of May and July 2019.
Toyne wrote in his report Ledford said the family member was employed thought the Choctaw Nation’s Summer Youth Program “but was allowed to work” in the office and that the family member was paid and supervised by the tribe.
According to Toyne’s report, later that day, Ledford called Toyne and admitted she paid the family member with the court revolving fund after the family member was hired as a part-time employee of the office and that Ledford signed all of the family member’s time sheets.
Ledford told Special Agent Toyne that she knew it was illegal to employ the family member in the court clerk’s office, the report states.
The affidavit states the family member was paid a total of $935 while employed at the court clerk’s office.
According to the affidavit, the family member told Toyne that Ledford “had known it was against the nepotism statuses but employed her anyways.”
Toyne wrote the time sheets showed the family member was employed as a third deputy between May and July 2019 with all time sheets signed by Ledford, according to the report.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.