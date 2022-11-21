Preparations got underway Friday for the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner — with a call for volunteers to help on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Anyone wanting to order a free Thanksgiving dinner can still signup by phoning 918-423-7785. Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell’s office will continue taking the calls during regular business hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., continuing on Monday.
Volunteer Tommy Graham said community volunteers wanting to assist with the project can help beginning Monday at the Emergency Operations Center or at the Southeast Expo Center.
Any volunteers willing to help at the EOC can go at 10 a.m. to the EOC office at 701 EOC Dr., which is just southeast of the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter and the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office off West Street.
Those wanting to volunteer at the Expo Center can show up at 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Nov. 21. Trammell said volunteers at the Expo Center can help sack up cranberry sauce, pieces of pie and other items.
Food preparations or packaging are expected to continue at the two sites on Tuesday and Wednesday
Again this year, all of the meals are for pickups or carryouts only, with no sit-down dinner served at a central location. Meals can be picked up at the Southeast Expo Center at 4500 U.S. Highway 270 beginning around 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24.
For those who are shut-in or without transportation, home deliveries are available within Pittsburg County. Arrangements need to be made in advance by phoning 918-423-7785, with an address and directions needed to help ensure deliveries on the Thanksgiving Day. Home deliveries are scheduled to begin Thanksgiving morning and continue until all of the deliveries are made, organizers said.
Also, 918-423-7785 is the number to call for those who willing to volunteer to make home deliveries in Pittsburg County on Thanksgiving Day. They can also contact Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields’ office at 918 423-4726.
Fields, along with Tommy Graham and Charlene Spears, were among the first volunteers on the scene at the Emergency Operations Center on Friday as food preparations got underway with the cooking of trays of cornbread to be used as an ingredient in the dressing for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
“We’re making 24 pans of cornbread, with each pan including five pounds of corn meal and two and a-half pounds of flour,” Spears said.
Graham added “a dozen eggs” are included in the mix for each tray and Spears said powdered milk is included in the recipe.
As Graham cut the cornbread in each pan into squares, volunteer Jim Kelley and his wife, Daisy, arrived at the Emergency Operations Center. It marked Jim Kelley’s return as a volunteer after having to miss last year due to a medical issue that’s since has been resolved.
He and Daisy began crumbling the cornbread that Graham had cut into squares.
“I’m glad to be here,” said Jim Kelley.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
