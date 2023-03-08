The Oklahoma City Dodgers details how Oklahoma students can participate in a reading challenge to receive free tickets to games throughout the 2023 season.
1 What grades are eligible to participate in the challenge?
Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to participate in the new OKC Dodgers Reading Challenge presented by Energy Transfer.
2 What is the challenge?
Participating students can pick one or multiple challenges to participate in throughout the 2023 baseball season and can register online at milb.com/oklahoma-city/community/reading-challenge. The first challenge runs March 1-April 14 and participants are asked to read and log 20 minutes per day — a total of 360 minutes during the span.
3 What will kids who complete the challenge receive?
Participants will receive two complimentary tickets to the Dodgers’ Saturday, April 15 game and also can take the field to play catch prior to the game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
Participants who submit their completed reading logs also have the chance to win an entertainment suite for family and friends to watch a baseball game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The school with the highest student participation during all three reading challenges will win a hospitality area for their faculty and staff to enjoy during a Dodgers game.
4 How do children submit their reading log?
Completed reading logs may be submitted by April 14 online at milb.com/oklahoma-city/community/reading-challenge, via Facebook Messenger (@OKCDodgers) or by emailing reading@okcdodgers.com
5 Are there any other participation days?
The second OKC Dodgers Reading Challenge of 2023 runs April 16-June 15 and requires 620 minutes of reading for students to receive two tickets to the Friday, June 16 Dodgers game against the Salt Lake Bees. The third reading challenge takes place June 17-Aug. 4 and requires 480 minutes of reading to receive two tickets to the Saturday, Aug. 5 Dodgers game against the Round Rock Express.
For additional information, visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2182.
—Derrick James
