After a challenging year, downtown McAlester business owners are excited to offer more to customers as a monthly promotion returns.
Kristin Lloyd and Courtney Beene said they and neighboring downtown McAlester business owners are excited to renew First Thursdays — a monthly promotional event that extends shopping hours and some deals at businesses on Choctaw Avenue.
“I’m really excited and optimistic,” said Beene, who owns Honey Beene Boutique and Salon. “The other business owners are excited to get this going again.”
During the first Thursday of every month, participating merchants in downtown McAlester will stay open extended hours until at least 7 p.m., with some having specials to go along with the monthly promotion.
Lloyd said the promotion began last Christmas as a joint effort between the businesses located in downtown McAlester.
First Thursday is scheduled for Thursday, April 1 in downtown McAlester. Participating merchants that plan to host a special or event will give more details on their respective Facebook pages, according to the First Thursday’s event page.
Lloyd said she hopes the promotion will help bring attention to the downtown area.
“We have a pretty good group of people downtown,” said Lloyd, owner of Common Roots. “It’s just a Facebook group where we all chat back and forth about ideas and stuff to bring some attention and promotions and stuff downtown.”
Participating in this month’s First Thursday are Common Roots, Dottie’s, Honey Beene Boutique and Salon, Peach Me Boutique, Spaceship Earth, Tannehill Furniture, The Compass, The Music Store, The Olive Branch and The Yellow Gazebo.
Despite the pandemic, Lloyd said this past year was the best year that Common Roots had.
“I just feel like everybody was more aware that small businesses needed the help, needed the attention and the help to sustain through this” Lloyd said. “And I don’t know, maybe it could have been just the fact that less people were traveling and going elsewhere.”
Lloyd’s husband, Micky, who co-owns the business, won the 2020 Choctaw Nation Chahtapreneur of the Year award for Common Roots’ participation in the Choctaw Nation Small Business Development Program, their community involvement and impact within the community.
Beene said this past year was hard on her boutique.
“I had a little boutique space and so I decided once COVID hit, I was going to start doing this online,” Beene said. “But then my dream space became available and so I decided to move in here August 15.”
Beene said despite the past year, she is seeing the community start to come out more and rediscover what downtown McAlester has to offer.
Beene said she is thankful for the support she has received from local customers so far.
“We just really thank the citizens of McAlester for supporting the locally-owned small businesses,” Beene said.
With the mask mandate still in effect for McAlester, Lloyd asks people who plan on coming to honor the merchants who are following the mandate.
“We do still require masks to come in and shop,” Lloyd said. “I can’t speak for every store around town; I can only speak for mine.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
