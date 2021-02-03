JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Financial advisers with Edward Jones say the recent situation involving GameStop stocks is a case of “short-term volatility” but do not expect significant long-term effects on the overall market.
CNHI News Indiana spoke with a financial analyst and a financial adviser to break down the recent frenzy of speculative trading.
Recently, a rush of such trading led by a Reddit forum called WallStreetBets caused stocks in GameStop and others to skyrocket.
But after the initial frenzy, GameStop shares and other shorted stocks plunged this week as the overall stock market rose.
Angelo Kourkafas, a national analyst in investment strategy for Edward Jones, said he does not see the recent speculative rush as a “systematic risk” for the broader market, saying it does not threaten the overall financial ecosystem.
He noted that the trading frenzy was easing as of Tuesday with an unwinding in terms of speculative bets.
Last week, GameStop shares increased by 400%, costing billions in dollars for short-selling hedge funds that had bet against the stock.
Short-selling involves investors betting that a stock’s price will go down.
The recent frenzy involving GameStop stocks was a “short squeeze” on hedge funds, Kourkafas explained.
“To take a step back, we have seen retail investors and small day traders use social media platforms to encourage buying stocks that have a high short interest,” he said. “The other side of the trade is mostly hedge funds with short stocks betting that prices will decline.”
“They are betting the prices will decline and they will profit from that,” he said. “As the price in these certain stocks [such as GameStop] went up, we have what we call in the industry a short-squeeze.”
Kourkafas said this type of trading strategy is not new for long-term traders and other professionals, but what is different is the mass involvement of inexperienced retail investors using social media platforms.
He said in the short term, the market can be very volatile, but over the longer term, “the fundamentals are going to always prevail.”
“One of the most important things investors should understand is that these pockets of speculation, these manic rallies seen in certain securities make up only a tiny fraction of the U.S. market,” Kourkafas said. “It is a narrow piece of the market, and those kind of extreme swings both on the up and down side — they are not representative of what’s going on in the market as a whole.”
Dave Lobeck, a financial adviser at Edward Jones in Jeffesonville, Indiana, said that in general, investors are “totally confused about the inner workings of this latest ongoing story.”
“They just know it’s in the news every day and is blamed for uncertainty and market volatility,” Lobeck said. “There is always going to be a story out there that can impact the short-term volatility of the markets.”
“Just think of the past year,” he said. “COVID-19, a presidential impeachment, a presidential election, the riots — a lot of things that have caused market volatility. This is true over the history of our economy. There is always something happening.”
When the markets were struggling in April and May of last year, Lobeck said, investors were advised to stay invested and add to portfolios when prices were down if it was suitable for them.
Kourkafas said he does not believe this situation will be the “canary in the coal mine for the stock market bubble.
“Our outlook is positive,” he said. “First of all, you have the expected widespread distribution to help economic activity normalize. You have government spending in terms of fiscal stimulus that continues to bridge the gap … and you have central banks really pledging to continue to aggressively support the economy.”
Although people might be tempted by the quick gains of speculative trading, Kourkafas notes there is risk for investors to engage in the type of speculative bets seen in recent days.
He emphasized the importance for investors to focus on a diversified portfolio instead of focusing on narrow securities, saying it will help “navigate some of the volatility that we’re seeing.”
Kourkafas said this mass involvement in trading is facilitating the “democratization of trading” as investors use technology for easier access.
He believes it is positive for the average person to have easier access to investing as long as the person is investing toward long-term goals.
Lobeck said he often tells clients to “think of investing as playing with a yo-yo as you ride up an escalator.”
“The yo-yo represents the short-term volatility that happens with news events that come and go,” he said. “The escalator represents owning quality investments that match your risk tolerance. You have to learn how to tolerate the yo-yo in order to realize the long-term rising benefit of the escalator.”
