The final free food giveaway for the month is set for Monday, Oct. 26, at the Northside Assembly of God Church in McAlester.
Tulsa-based Go Fresh is teaming with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to once again bring the Farmers to Families Food Box program to the church at 3602 N.George Nigh Expressway.
It's set to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, said Church Pastor Brian Smith.
Nick Arnold, a volunteer who helps with the project, recommended those who want to be sure of participating begin lining up in their vehicles by around 8 a.m. Food will be served on a first-come, first served basis for as long as supplies last, Arnold said.
"We're expecting protein, dairy products, vegetables and milk," he said.
The free food giveaway is once more open to anyone who wants to participate, with no age or income guidelines in place. Organizers say the program has been highly successful.
"The last time, we had the most people that we've ever had," Arnold said.
To reach the Northside Assembly of God Church from McAlester, drive north on U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway, and take the Hereford Lane Exit.
Drivers heading south on the George Nigh Expressway can also reach the church by taking the Hereford Lane Exit.
Once they reach the church parking lot, drivers and passengers should stay in their cars. Volunteers will load the food inside each vehicle, said Arnold.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
