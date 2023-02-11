A trial for a McAlester couple accused of abusing and neglecting a 10-year-old girl is scheduled to start Tuesday.
Ashley Schardein, 26, along with her husband, Billy Menees, 28, were indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma in 2021 on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl.
The trial was moved to Feb. 14 after a defense attorney tested positive for COVID-19 in January.
Federal prosecutors have said in filings its case in chief will take three and a half days. Defense council have said if they elect to present evidence, their case in chief would take two and a half days.
“The government anticipates calling 23 witnesses,” a pre-trial brief filed states. “If Defendants elect to present evidence, counsel for Defendant Menees indicated he could call eight witnesses; counsel for Defendant Schardein indicated seven witnesses could be called. Counsel for Defendants only anticipates one overlapping witness.”
The indictment filed against the pair states starting in January 2019 and continuing on into May 2020, Schardein and Menees “did willfully and maliciously cause harm and threaten harm, fail to protect from harm, and threaten harm, torture, and injure” the girl.
According to court documents, the pair is accused of abusing the girl by excessively punishing her with emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse that including spanking, tying her hands and feet for long periods of time, shaving her head, not allowing her to use the restroom, and restricting her diet to oatmeal, spinach, and water.
The couple has unsuccessfully tried three times to have the indictments dismissed against the pair, claiming the federal government no longer had jurisdiction over the matter following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Castro-Huerta v. Oklahoma. The pair has also claimed the State of Oklahoma’s child abuse statute being used by the federal government was unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge Timothy DeGiusti has denied all three motions to dismiss the indictments along with a motion to suppress which claimed a search warrant filed for a cell phone used to obtain evidence against the couple was not written in “good faith.”
A motion to have the case moved to Choctaw Nation District Court was also denied.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.