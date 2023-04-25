Attorneys argued a man who claims in a lawsuit Pittsburg County jail staff mocked him and refused medical treatment for a condition he suffered never told the truth of his condition and what caused it until he saw a nurse days later.
Dustin Lance, 37, is asking for more than $15 million in compensatory damages after he says he suffered “irreparable and permanent damage” due to a medication-induced erection lasting more than 91 hours while in jail. He alleged Pittsburg County Jail staff showed “indifference" and a "cavalier” attitude toward his health while he was in jail between Dec. 15, 2016, and Dec. 19, 2016.
The lawsuit named Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris “in his individual capacity” as he was not sheriff at the time of the incident.
Also named in the lawsuit are Dakota Morgan, Daniel Harper, and Mike Smead, who were employed as jailers at the Pittsburg County Jail and who Lance claims refused medical care for him.
An attorney for Lance told jurors during opening statements Monday at the federal courthouse in Muskogee that he chuckled when he first heard of the case until he learned Lance’s “heartbreaking story.”
“For 90 hours, he had an erection,” Lance’s attorney said. “For 90 hours, he sat there wondering if he is going to make it.”
Lance’s lawsuit states that on Dec. 15, 2016, he took a Trazodone pill that was given to him by another inmate.
According to WebMD, Trazodone is commonly prescribed as an anti-depressant.
The lawsuit states Lance was taken to the McAlester Regional Health Center for the condition where a doctor told jail staff to immediately take Lance to a Tulsa hospital for more specialized care.
According to the lawsuit, jail staff instead took Lance back to the jail and obtained a release for Lance on his own recognizance which further kept Lance from receiving timely treatment.
Attorneys for Morris and the jail staff told the jury Lance traded his morning oatmeal in exchange for the medication “against the rules of the jail and against common sense” and was doing it for “some time.”
Jurors were told Lance was reluctant to tell jail staff and the jail’s nurse when asked what he took and how he got the medication so he would not get himself or the inmate who gave him the pill in trouble.
“He had to be coerced by the nurse to say what he took,” the attorney said.
Attorneys also argued that Lance did not immediately go to the Tulsa hospital after his release, and instead arrived more than four hours later instead of the normal hour and a-half it takes to get to Tulsa from McAlester.
The jury was told medical experts will testify that the outcome of Lance’s injury would be the same if he received the emergency surgery earlier that day.
Attorneys for the defendants also claimed that Lance could not positively identify who he talked to during the 91-hour episode and that the jail staff named in the lawsuit never spoke with Lance about the injury.
The trial is estimated to last five days and is presided over by U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White.
