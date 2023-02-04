A federal judge dismissed a McAlester couple’s lawsuit arguing the state of Oklahoma does not have jurisdiction to tax tribal members.
U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren dismissed the lawsuit Monday, claiming the federal government lacks the subject matter jurisdiction in the case.
Attorneys for Oklahoma Tax Commission in July 2022 argued the case, filed by Nellie and Harold Meashintubby, should be dismissed, arguing the federal Tax Injunction Act prohibits the lawsuit.
The lawsuit asked a federal judge to rule the Choctaw Nation Reservation as “Indian Country” under federal law and to prohibit the OTC from taxing the couple.
“The Tax Injunction Act is designed to foreclose precisely this kind of lawsuit,” the OTC’s July 2022 motion stated. “Where a taxpayer has an adequate remedy under state law, the Act deprives a federal court of subject-matter jurisdiction to enjoin the assessment and collection of state taxes; to issue declaratory relief interfering with state taxation; and to order the refund of state taxes.”
Melgren wrote in his decision the lawsuit fell within the TIA and the district court is deprived of subject matter jurisdiction “so long as the state courts offer a ‘plain, speedy, and efficient remedy.’”
“If the state provided adequate procedural due process to allow a taxpayer to raise any constitutional objections, then the state has done all that is required under the TIA, and as a consequence, the federal courts are foreclosed from hearing such a tax challenge,” Melgren wrote.
Attorneys for the couple asked in their lawsuit if the federal TIA or other law prohibits relief from income taxes, then the judge would be asked to order an injunction against the state from imposing and taking any assertive action to collect interest or to penalize the couple under state law.
Melgren ruled that any penalties and interest that have been levied against the couple falls under the TIA and the court will not “interpret the TIA such that its restriction of federal district court jurisdiction is essentially meaningless.”
The lawsuit was filed in February 2022 in light of the Supreme Court’s July 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, and subsequent rulings by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals that extended “Indian Country” to reservations in eastern Oklahoma for criminal jurisdiction purposes.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Oklahoma’s criminal appeals court in 2021 applied the ruling to the Choctaw, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Seminole, and Quapaw Nations in eastern Oklahoma. The ruling gave the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in certain major cases involving Native American defendants within “Indian Country”, as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act.
“Even though McGirt involved a criminal jurisdiction question under the Major Crimes Act, the Indian Country classification for the reservation lands applies to both civil and criminal jurisdiction issues,” the couple’s lawsuit claimed.
The OTC in October 2022 made a “precedential” ruling stating Native Americans living within “McGirt defined boundaries” do not qualify for a state tax exemption following the decision as it only applied to criminal matters only.
According to the tax commission, more than 640 appeals were filed based on an Oklahoma administrative code that states, “the income of an enrolled member of a federally recognized Native American tribe shall be exempt from Oklahoma individual income tax when the person “is living within ‘Indian Country’ under the jurisdiction of the tribe to which the member belongs; and the income is earned from sources within ‘Indian Country’ under the jurisdiction of the tribe to which the member belongs.”
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton has previously said the tribe does not believe the state should still be taxing Choctaw citizens who live and work on the reservation, and that the tribe may eventually pursue some type of legal action. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Tribal Council authorized in April 2022 a federal lawsuit to be filed against the state regarding taxes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.