A McAlester church that serves as a polling place burned to the ground Tuesday on primary election day.
Firefighters and emergency personnel responded Tuesday morning to a fire at the First Assembly of God Church at 1800 Hardy Springs Rd. in McAlester, where no injuries were reported.
McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer confirmed assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was requested due to federal law and the ATF is the lead agency in the investigation.
Brewer said the initial report of the fire came in around 5 a.m. before election workers were scheduled to open polls for primary elections.
The church is the polling place for Precincts 7 and 40. Officials with the Oklahoma Election Board declared an election emergency for the two precincts and directed those voters to vote at the Pittsburg County Election Board.
Dispatchers relayed a report of smoke coming from the top of the church around 5:31 a.m. Tuesday, according to an audio recording the News-Capital obtained through Broadcastify.
A second caller reported flames were visible at the church two minutes later.
Officers arrived on scene one minute later and confirmed the fire at the church.
An officer told dispatch to contact utility services around 5:36 a.m.
Brewer said the church is likely a total loss after most of the structure burned, including the church's steeple falling into the blaze.
He said McAlester fire investigators were not yet able to determine where the fire started at the site and no foul play was suspected as of Tuesday afternoon.
Sara Abel, the ATF Dallas Field Division’s public information officer, confirmed the agency is federally mandated to investigate church fires and agents responded to the scene in McAlester.
“The fire is still smoldering,” Abel said around noon Tuesday. “So they have not yet got to start sweeping the area to try and figure out causation.”
This story will be updated.
