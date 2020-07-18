Volunteer Nick Arnold and online information detail another free food giveaway set in McAlester.
1 When is this food giveaway scheduled?
It’s set for 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at the Northside Assembly of God Church, 3602 N. George Nigh Expy., in McAlester. Drivers can begin lining up at 9 a.m. if they want to arrive early.
2 What is the easiest way to get to the church?
To access Northside Assembly from McAlester, head north on U.S. Highway 69 and take the Hereford Lane exit. Those heading south on Highway 69 can also access the church by taking the Hereford Lane exit. The church is on the east side of the highway.
3 How will participants get the food items being given away?
An access road runs directly to the church. Drivers and any passengers should stay in their vehicles. Plans call for food to be loaded into each vehicle by volunteers in the church parking lot.
4 Are there any age, income, or other guidelines in place to participate?
No. Food will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. It’s expected to include a box of fresh produce and milk, based on what’s been seen at previous giveaways. Contents of the boxes are all US domestic products and include a variety of dairy and produce products.
5 Who is conducting the event?
Tulsa-based GoFresh is teaming with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to bring the Farmers to Families Food Box Program to McAlester. The spread of coronavirus has impacted nearly every individual and industry in the United States. To accommodate the needs of food banks and other non-profits that are actively serving Americans in need, President Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced a $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program on April 17, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.