Family Video announced Tuesday the company will be closing all of its remaining stores around the country this week.
“While we have faced digital competition from Netflix and others for years, nothing has been as devastating to our business as COVID-19,” the company said in a Tuesday press release.
The company has 22 locations in Oklahoma including one at 1309 Wade Watts in McAlester and more than 250 locations in 14 states, according to its website.
According to a press release, the company will start a liquidation sale, with all videos, games, equipment, fixtures and CBD products up for sale with stores closing once all inventory is sold.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights," said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, LTD, the company that owns Family Video.
Family Video is a division of Highland Ventures, along with Marco's Pizza and other businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.