More than 19,000 pounds of food was given away Monday to local families.
The giveaway was scheduled to last from noon to 4 p.m. at the Southeast Expo Center, but in under an hour and a half, all the pallets were empty.
“We distributed 800 boxes of chicken,” the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma posted on social media. “While we would love to be able to serve everyone, unfortunately, we only have the freezer capacity to hold a certain number of pallets at a time.”
Each family was allocated 24 pounds of chicken, which included thinned sliced chicken breast for sandwiches, a cut up rotisserie chicken, and chicken sliced fajita style.
“We apologize for anyone who did not receive product today. You can contact our office and we can direct you to the closest pantry that can provide food assistance,” the food bank said.
The Food Bank, located at 2119 N. Main in McAlester, can be reached by calling 918-429-7755.
“Please watch our Facebook page for the next distribution, which we will hold when we receive more product,” the food bank said. The food bank’s Facebook page is “Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma Southern Branch.”
