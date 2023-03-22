Family and friends honored the life of McAlester Police Capt. Richard Parker during a funeral service held Wednesday at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.
“Richard was a strong leader and cared about the men and women that worked for him,” said McAlester Police Lt. Preston Rodgers during the Wednesday service. “He made sure everyone was taken care of. And I heard him say more than one time, family first.
“He was the true definition of what we call brother.”
Parker, 52, was found dead at his residence Thursday, March 16, after he did not show up for his shift. Investigators said there was no sign of foul play or violence.
Parker was born on May 28, 1970, to Rickey J. Parker and Linda (Newman) Parker. He grew up in Wetumka and graduated from Wetumka High School in 1988 and attended East Central University and earned a degree in criminal justice.
After graduating college, he joined the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office before joining the McAlester Police Department in July 1996.
McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said Parker would have served 27 years with the MPD this July. The police chief said Parker recently told him he would like to serve for another five years before retiring.
Parker was a certified Drug Recognition Expert and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Cadet Lawman Academy Instructor. He had also worked with McAlester’s tactical response team, was a firearms instructor and served as the force’s armorer. He would also work overtime for special projects, such as highway safety projects.
According to Rodgers, Parker was promoted to sergeant in 2012, lieutenant in 2014, and captain in 2020 and was serving as the day shift captain at the time of his passing.
“He was very passionate about his job, and he did it well,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers shared a few memories of Parker with the hundreds of people who gathered at the Southeast Expo Center.
“Richard was the team leader for the SWAT team and was briefing us on an ops plan and he sent a few guys to the north of the target where we were at,” Rodgers said. “Whenever he said north, I don’t really recall who said it, but they said ‘which way is north?,’ And Richard looked at him with his large serious face and said ‘north is north.’
“And from that time on ‘north is north’ became a common quote of the police department.”
Pastor David Cantrell said Parker impacted the lives of his family, friends, and community and asked those gathered to cherish those memories they have of Parker.
“Each of you I’m sure have great memories and stories of how Richard impacted your life,” Cantrell said. “Family, friends, coworkers. It’s these memories that will sustain you through the days, the months, the years to come.”
Cantrell said the world was better with Parker in it.
“I’ll tell you this, his friends and family, I believe the world was a lot better place with Richard Parker in it,” Cantrell said. “Not only a better place, but a safer place.”
