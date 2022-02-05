Law enforcement officers from across the state Saturday came to McAlester to honor the life of McAlester Police Officer Danny Kelley.
Master Patrolman Kelley, 48, died Jan. 30 after battling complications from COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at McAlester Regional Health Center.
Officers from as far as Weatherford along with friends and family of Kelley came together Saturday at the Expo Center in McAlester to honor the officer.
“Danny was proud to be a police officer and serve on the McAlester Police Department,” MPD Lt. Preston Rodgers said Saturday to a crowd of more than 200 people. “He was passionate about his job and he took his oath of protecting and serving to heart.”
Rodgers said he asked fellow officers in the department this week to describe Kelley with one word.
“Some of the responses I got from the guys were dedicated, humble, caring, loyal, kindhearted, loving, encouraging, mentor, aware, genuine, and brother,” Rodgers said. “Everyone knew without a doubt they could count on Danny to be there for them, no matter the cost.”
David Cantrell, pastor at Scipio Baptist Church, told a story about when Kelley responded to an overnight alarm call at the OSU Extension Office.
“As we got to the building and unlocked the door, Danny and the other officer pulled their flashlights,” Cantrell said.
Cantrell said when the officers entered the building with their flashlights on, he did something out of habit.
“I reached over as they were shining their flashlights, I flipped the lights on,” Cantrell said. “I will never forget the look of shock on Danny’s face when he turned to me and said ‘what are you doing?’”
The pastor said Kelley told him about the “element of surprise.”
“Among a few other things,” Cantrell said as the crowd chuckled. “I guess the concept of element of surprise is very important to you in law enforcement. I didn’t understand that, but I do now.”
Cantrell said even though he has a son who is in law enforcement, he didn’t understand completely the “brotherhood” officers had until he saw it in action over the past couple of weeks.
“I saw it on a Wednesday night prayer vigil, the number of men and women in uniform that showed up and prayed for support of this family. I saw it on a Sunday afternoon during another prayer vigil. I sure saw it Sunday night when men and women in law enforcement showed up at the hospital,” Cantrell said. “And not just the men and women in uniform, but their spouses that showed up and was there for the family.”
Kelley is survived by his wife, Shelly and Grant, with numerous fundraisers planned or underway to help the Kelley family.
Chili’s in McAlester will be donating 15% of the total cost of a meal to the Kelley family on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. when a flyer is presented while ordering The flyer is currently available on the Chili’s McAlester Facebook page.
McAlester High School student and Oklahoma State 4-H Ambassador Reed Marcum will host a silent auction for The Hudson Strong Foundation and will equally divide proceeds from the auction to the Kelley family and Leann Yandell, a Lakewood Christian School teacher recently diagnosed with cancer.
Bids can be made by searching Facebook for “Silent Auction IMO Hudson Campbell and Charity Drive for Danny Kelley Family and Leann Yandell.”
The McAlester Fraternal Order of Police Lodge is selling raffle tickets to win a Mossberg Patriot Predator rifle. Tickets are available from any FOP member and at All Pawn and Surplus in McAlester for $5. All proceeds will benefit the Kelley family.
Donations can be also made at The Bank NA under "The Danny Kelley Memorial Fund in care of Shelley Kelley.”
Rodgers said the outpouring of support from the community was appreciated.
“We’ll never be able to repay you or thank you enough for what all this community has done,” Rodgers said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.