A preliminary estimate to provide a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for the Expo Center in McAlester has topped $2 million.
Tony Stafford, with Carrier, gave Pittsburg County commissioners an estimate Monday of $1.350,000 million to provide HVAC for the west end of the Expo, which includes the large area that's been the site of concerts, basketball tournaments, rodeos and other major events.
He also gave commissioners an estimate of $850,000 on what it would take to replace most of the HVAC Unit on the east side of the Expo Center. The Expo's east side, which includes the large hall used for banquets wrestling and other events, already has an HVAC unit in place, but commissioners said it has a number of issues.
Smith said about 75% of the HVAC system on the Expo Center's east side will have to be redone or replaced, but some of it can still be used,
When the numbers were in, the total preliminary estimates for the cost of providing HVAC on both the west and east sides of the Expo Center totaled $2.2 million.
That's higher than the approximately $1 million city officials have said it would cost to provide air condition to the entire Expo Center when the city of McAlester operated the facility, but their numbers did not include the east side of the building, which already had HVAC services, including air conditioning.
With the HVAC items on the county commissioners' meeting agenda for discussion only, they took no action on the matter during their Monday meeting.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said county commissioners also expect to get another price quote on providing HVAC to the entire Expo Center.
"Trane is supposed to be giving us another one," Smith said.
Stafford also discussed HVAC at the Pittsburg County Courthouse, which curtrently has HVAC, but is experiencing problems. Smith previously said some county offices are too warm, while others are too cold. Stafford addressed replacing the current HVAC system.
"If I have to get a cost, I came up with $900,000," he said, that is if the company's equipment would be compatible with the current system.
"It's going to be about $900,000, I'm just guessing," Stafford said. If the equipment is not compatible, it may have to be custom-made, which would increase the price.
Smith said he's already talked to four engineers regarding HVAC at the courthouse, based on the premise the system will have to be reengineered to even up the heat and air flow. He figured having some of that information available might be helpful as well as lower the price regarding the courthouse,
"I can get some of that done and get you that information; that would help," Smith said.
"An engineer is not going to be able to just look at the prints," Stafford said, indicating an engineer would need to be on-site to check put the situation. However, if a company is given a set of plans an engineer created for the project, it should be able to proceed from there, he indicated.
Stafford also said like in the rest of country, the industry in which he works is also facing is a slowdown in obtaining equipment: "Just to let you know," he said.
Although the matter of providing HVAC to the entire Expo Center was not an action item Monday, Smith said he's glad to get the first estimates coming in for a total cost of the project.
"I'm excited to get some numbers," Smith said after the meeting, also attended by District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers..
When all of the quotes are in, commissioners will place the matter on a meeting agenda and make a decision, Smith said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
