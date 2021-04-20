In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, accompanied by defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, speaks to the judge before prosecutor Jerry Blackwell gives a rebuttal in closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)