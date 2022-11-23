Everything is ready for the 37th Annual Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
"It will be ready to go Thursday morning," said Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields, one of the volunteers helping with the dinner preparations.
Plans call for the first home deliveries to those who are shut-in or without transportation to begin early Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24.
"We will start loading out cars between 8 and 9 a.m. for home deliveries," Fields said. "All of the pickups for home deliveries will get loaded out first," she said."Once they are done, the pickup line will open."
Dinners are expected to be available to pick up for carryouts beginning around 11 a.m. Thursday at the Southeast Expo Center, organizers said. Once again this year there will be no sit-down dinner at a central location.
The Pittsburg Country Community Thanksgiving Dinner is available to all Pittsburg County residents, with no age or income guidelines. Organizers asked that those wanting to participate to make arrangements in advance by phoning 918 423-7785 during regular business hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Fields said the number will be answered until the Pittsburg County Courthouse closes for the Thanksgiving holidays at noon Wednesday.
"That's for home deliveries," Fields said. "We won't turn anyone away if they come to pick up a meal."
The 918 423-7785 number is the number to call for those volunteering to help with the home deliveries. Volunteers can also show up at the Southeast Expo Center on Thursday morning to help with home deliveries, Fields said.
This year's menu includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes with giblet gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll, a pice of pumpkin pie for dessert and a soft drink.
Volunteers began working on the first food preparations on Friday, then continued Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with ongoing work at the Emergency Operations Center and the Southeast Expo Center.
Those volunteering to help Monday included the McAlester Lady Buffs basketball team at the EOC. "The Scipio Youth Group helped at the Expo," Fields said. More groups were expected to volunteer to help throughout the week.
The Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner is organized and prepared by county elected officials and some members of their staffs, along with other community volunteers.
Among those helping once again this year were longtime volunteers Jim Kelley, Charlene Spears and Tommy Graham. They were among the first on the scene to help out with cooking trays of cornbread to be used in making the dressing. Other ingredients would be added later, including biscuits, to compete the recipe.
Spears has been a volunteer at all 37 Pittsburg County CommunityThanksgiving Dinners. Graham missed only the very first one, held at the J.I. Stipe Center in 1986. Kelly too has missed volunteering at only one of the dinners, when he had to miss last year due to a medical issue that's since been resolved.
Fields thinks the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner continues to be a success because of people helping others.
"It's a community dinner provided by the community," Fields said. "It would not be as successful at all without the community volunteering to help one another."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
