Every Litter Bit Hurts and the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB) Litter Education program is working hard to spread that message to Oklahoma students in public, private, and parochial institutions, as well as those who are home-schooled.
Participants from extracurricular activities outside of school settings are also encouraged to participate!
The elementary school program, UnCapped, encourages students to take an active role in preserving the environment by recycling. UnCapped asks participating students to collect bottle caps and use them to create a work of art.Photos of the artwork are posted to an online voting site, where the public is able tovote for their favorites.
The middle school program, UpCycled, encourages students to reduce waste by reusing items rather than sending things to landfills. Students participating in UpCycled create art by reusing items to make "UpCycled" art and will also be posted on a contest website for the public to vote to determine contest finalists.
The participating students for UnCapped and UpCycled are also required to write an essay describing what they learned throughout the program.
Winners in both contests are chosen based on their art piece and accompanying essay.
The final program is End Litter, which reaches high school and college students, challenging them to tackle the issue of litter and illegal dumping. End Litter challenges students to create a 30-45 second video that conveys littering is costly, deplorable, and illegal.
The finalists in each division of End Litter will have their video uploaded to an online voting page for the public to vote on their favorite.
Winners will receive a $1,200 cash scholarship and have their video clip appear across the internet sparking a campaign to encourage personal responsibility as the foundation for keeping Oklahoma beautiful.
“These students pour their hearts into their projects! If you are an educator, this is an opportunity that you will not want to miss!” said Beverlee Caraway, KOB Education & Recycling Coordinator.
Groups of 6-30 students (unless home-schooled) are eligible to register for UnCapped and UpCycled between August 21st and September 22nd.
Projects are due to be submitted online by October 7th.
End Litter participants can register as individuals or groups of no more than 6 between August 21st and November 17th.
Video submissions must be received by December 31st.
All entries must include a faculty member listed as the contact person and must meet the eligibility rules, which are available on the contest website.
All finalists will be honored at KOB’s 33rd Annual Environmental Excellence Celebration on November 17, 2023.
The KOB Litter Education program is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
For more information about KOB, Litter Education, and program sponsors, please visit: www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com or contact Beverlee at beverlee@keepoklahomabeautiful.com.
