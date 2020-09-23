Event organizers wants to stop drug overdoses

Stacy Williams and local groups want to do something about the high prescription overdose and deaths rates in Pittsburg County.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health in 2018 shows Pittsburg County had the third highest nonfatal drug overdose hospitalization rate in the state and the 11th highest death rate for drug overdoses in the state.
Williams, CREOKS Site Director for Adult and Children’s Services, said that's why her department is teaming up with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Choctaw Nation, Stop Substance Abuse Pittsburg County, Caring Hands, and others to host a free drive-through prescription drug safety training from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 200 South Third Street in McAlester.
“Opioids are not just street drugs — they could be something you’re prescribed to for an accident or for pain and you become addicted to those medications,” Williams said. "When you’re addicted to those medications, you can easily overdose.”
Williams said organizers wanted to ensure everyone's safety at the event and implemented some COVID-19 precautions.
She said there will be three contactless stations set up in the parking lot of the new Caring Hands location near the intersection of South Third Street and East Cherokee Avenue.
At the first station, participants will give volunteers demographic information needed to be able to pass out Narcan kits.
The second station will be an education station where a participant will learn how to properly use the Narcan nose spray.
“The Narcan nose spray is an overdose tool and if you thing somebody has overdosed with an opioid, you can use the Narcan spray and it will slow down the opioid overdose and it gives you time to get help and save their life,” Williams said.
At the third station, participants will receive a bag with a Narcan kit, a medication lockbox, and a medication disposal bag that works by deactivating drugs that are placed inside the bag for safe disposal.
Information about opioid overdoses and how to prevent prescription drug addictions will also be given to participants.
Thursday’s event will be the second one held in southeast Oklahoma with more planned in Poteau and Durant over the coming weeks.
“We gave out 42 bags in Stigler,” Williams said. “And we had a gentleman that come through that said he needed to replace his Narcan kit because he used it to save his grandson with the one he had a few weeks before.”
Williams said if people are not able to make it to Thursday’s event, they can get help through any of the mental health agencies in the area such as Carl Albert Mental Health Center, Choctaw Nation Health Services, and the Pittsburg County Health Department.
“If we have anybody out there that is prescribed an opioid and they want a kit, they can come by CREOKS and get one. We give them out to the public,” Williams said.
For Thursday’s event, Williams said she wants as many people as possible to get their hands on the tools and resources available.
“It’s important to bring that awareness and important to give people the tools and resources they need to get help and to save lives,” Williams said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.