The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said an escaped inmate from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester is back in custody.
Austin Isaac Furr, 19, of Glenpool, was reported as an escapee from the minimum-security facility Monday evening, according to ODOC.
ODOC Public Information Manager Matt Elliott said Furr was taken into custody by the McAlester Police Department
Records show Furr entered the ODOC system in May 2019 to serve a five-year prison sentence after he was charged as a youthful offender at the age of 16 out of Tulsa County District Court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.