Eastern Oklahoma State College announced it will extend spring break for one week as part of its coronavirus contingency plan.
An email from EOSC President Dr. Stephen Smith states no students or staff will be on campus for the two-week period and the college "hopes" to resume March 30.
The following is the full email:
To All:
With the daily changes and updates from organizations like the CDC, we will be moving forward with contingency plans we have been discussing at the college regarding the Covid -19 virus.
1, Eastern will extend spring break for an additional week. We hope to resume normal operations on Monday, March 30. This means that all students and staff will not be on campus during this two-week period. For areas of essential operations such as the business office, HR and others, the supervisors will communicate with their staff to ensure needed operations and functions will continue and those individuals will be on campus as needed.
2. The college will move to online instruction only beginning Monday, March 30. This means there will be no in-class classes for a period of two weeks. We hope to resume regular classroom schedules beginning Monday, April 13.
Instructors will communicate with their classes on process and protocol.
3. All scheduled college and non-college events will be postponed until further notice up to April 13. This will include the Sapphire Ball which will be cancelled and not rescheduled this academic year. Those who were to be honored will be honored next year. Trish McBeath will communicate to those that have planned to attend the event regarding reimbursements and/or rainchecks for next year.
4. The athletes that have remained on campus during the break will be sent home during the two-week break. During this two-week period we will have no residential students on campus.
We will keep monitoring the virus situation daily to ensure proper protocol per local, state, and Federal recommendations. A reminder that when we do return to campus, please do not come to campus if you are having symptoms related to the Covid-19 virus. Please call the hotline that has been established by the Oklahoma State Department of Health at 877-215-8336 for instructions.
Please be safe and continue to follow the safety protocols that have been recommended to assist with the prevention of contracting the virus. We will notify you if any of the above plans change. We are trying to assist with the prevention methods that are currently being implemented throughout society. This is a daily issue that we will continue to monitor closely.
If you have questions, please let me know.
SS
