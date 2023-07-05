This is the third in a series covering the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council District 11 election. The series will be completed prior to in-person balloting on July 7-8.
Question 3: What are the needs of District 11 and how will you address those needs?
Nellie Meashintubby
“The needs of our people are first and foremost. Some tribal citizens are denied services when requesting help. Our District deserves a council person who puts the needs of Chahta citizens above their own selfish desires. Our people deserve a council person who will be present in and respond to the Chahta community, such as by returning phone calls. We have tribal citizens that are denied services based on income. Why are we penalizing those working Chahtas? An increase in income guidelines will help our working-class tribal citizens when help is needed. Our Elders need speedy appointments, medical referrals, prosthetics, housing repairs, etc., but some are denied services or left with a bill. An 88-year-old elder was kicked off commodities due to a rumor. Is that a reflection of how we take care of our elders? Expanding and improving services for all tribal citizens is needed. The clinic expansion is good for our people. Right now, being assigned a primary care physician can be a yearlong wait. Providing our Chahtas with employment and a livable wage is vital. Educating, training and hiring our Chahta people is necessary within our District. I will work for forward progress, responsible stewardship, and bringing balance back to the Choctaw Nation.”
Robert Karr
“I am very thankful for the new clinic expansion under construction in McAlester that I have been advocating for since first elected. It will address the needs of our tribal members with specialty services we currently do not have and provide more patient visits. My next term, I will be advocating for some type of urgent care to be opened on evenings and weekends. Right now, if a tribal member has an injury or illness in the afterhours, we have to drive to Talihina which in some cases a local minor emergency clinic could treat. Economic Development is also a critical part of our lives here in District 11. I will continue to work with our Choctaw manufacturing plant, the commerce division of the tribe and the city of McAlester to bring more quality jobs and provide a better quality of life for our tribal members. I will continue to support the Choctaw Nation Small Business Development department and our Chahtaprenuer program, advocating for opportunities so more Choctaws can pursue and achieve their dreams of success.”
