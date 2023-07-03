This is the second in a series covering the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council District 11 election. The series will be completed prior to in-person balloting on July 7-8.
Question 2: How will you preserve and defend tribal sovereignty as a council member?
Robert Karr
“The council has made protecting tribal sovereignty one of our five key goals in our Strategic Development Plan for the Choctaw Nation. We have regular meetings with Chief Batton and our legal counsel to receive updates on sovereignty issues and strategic decision making on how to defend it with state and federal governments — and even in the US Supreme Court. We have meetings with state and federal lawmakers to improve our relationship, to educate and work together on asserting Native American rights and to respect sovereignty that has been given to us by the United States Congress. Preserving our language and culture is very important to me and is vital to protecting our tribal sovereignty. Our language department has started an internship program to support Choctaws to work in the program that immerses them in the language daily to learn to become a fluent speaker then use that knowledge in their homes to teach family members.”
Nellie Meashintubby
“Tribal sovereignty is of paramount importance, requiring action more than just words. What legislation has been passed in the past four years? The Tribal Council is responsible for making laws that should be best for our people and Nation. I will present legislation to protect our Choctaw people, including our land, environment, water, and children of our Nation. We have to tighten the laws regarding our land, so that our tribal citizens are not losing their land, whether to non-Choctaws or corruption. A sovereign nation governs everything within their boundaries, including the civil regulatory areas such as taxes. Individual tribal citizens are fighting the state tax battle with little or no help from the Choctaw Nation. Civil regulatory covers many areas, and I will present legislation that expands sovereignty for our Nation. Resources are necessary to govern and care for our Nation. I will work to ensure that we are partnering with our fellow tribal nations here at home and across the U.S. with our supporters in grassroots, local, state and US governments that help protect and uphold our tribal sovereignty. I will support legislation presented by other tribal councilors that expands the practice of tribal sovereignty.”
—Derrick James
