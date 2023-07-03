McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.