This is the fourth in a series covering the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council District 11 election. The series will be completed prior to in-person balloting on July 7-8.
Question 4: How will you promote transparency between the tribal government and its members?
Robert Karr
“Along with Chief Batton and the Council we strive to be as transparent as possible. One thing I wanted in my time as a council member was to be more open and transparent about our tribe’s budget process. Specifically, I introduced a plan which was implemented – for our Senior Executive Officers to present their division’s budget highlights during our September Council meeting, before we vote on the next fiscal year budget. Our tribal members appreciated this opportunity not only to hear the overall budget of revenue and expenses, but they also become educated on specific new projects and member services for the Choctaw people the upcoming year. I give updates on tribal government activities to our District 11 seniors every Wednesday at the community center. My office door is always open, I visit with Choctaw families in their homes, and any tribal member can call, email or message me with questions or concerns about the Choctaw Nation.”
Nellie Meashintubby
“Transparency is important for our tribal government. Chahta citizens make up the tribe. We have tribal businesses. The assets and money earned from all revenue streams belong to the tribal citizens. As tribal citizens, we have a right to know and determine where every penny is spent. I will present legislation that requires transparency within all branches of our tribal government. We have three branches of government which are the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. These three distinct, separate branches of government are to ensure a system of check and balances. If the executive branch controls all branches of government, then we no longer have a democracy but a dictatorship. A comprehensive budget and salaries of all elected or appointed leadership should be published for tribal citizens to view. Quarterly meetings within our district are a must. Tribal citizens have a right to ask questions and receive answers from the leadership. When tribal leadership feels they don’t have to answer the tribal citizens, then we have major issues. Power needs to be given back to the people. Our elected officials have an obligation and duty to our tribal citizens, and I will be available and accountable to all.”
—Derrick James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.