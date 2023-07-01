This is the first in a series covering the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council District 11 election. The series will be completed prior to in-person balloting on July 7-8.
Nellie Meashintubby
“I am running for District 11 Tribal Council to bring positive change to our district and government. There are several areas I can help improve in our District. Helping our tribal citizens is a priority for me. Chahta citizens are unemployed and need full-time jobs that pay a decent salary. What is the reason they are not hired by the Choctaw Nation? Some of our Elders are struggling and need assistance, but are denied services. We have working class tribal citizens who need assistance, but are denied services. We need to hold our leadership accountable and have a transparent government. Transparency and accountability are important with any form of government to avoid corruption. New buildings are nice, but at what expense of services to our people? We would know those answers if we had transparency. Many voters have shared how our current tribal government allows some Choctaws to benefit while oppressing others, and want this to end. Our ancestors fought hard to survive and now our government mirrors the same form of government that tried to eliminate us. Promoting, sharing, and preserving our cultural identity for our tribal citizens while still maintaining our integrity is vital. I will listen and be the voice for all Choctaws.”
Robert Karr
“It’s been a honor to work on the council of the Choctaw Nation and serve the good people of District 11 the last four years. We need the right person in leadership for this important job. I am running for reelection to continue the growth and progress that has been created in District 11 in my first term. With our dynamic growth in the aerospace sector, my career experience working in the aerospace industry and long-term business contacts, along with service in municipal government, I am uniquely qualified and working to grow more opportunity and funding for our Nation – creating sustainability, and funding for the services and benefits our tribal members deserve. From healthcare, housing, job opportunities, to education, I am honored to work for more opportunity and success for our tribal members.”
— Derrick James
