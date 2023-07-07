This is the last in a series covering the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council District 11 election. Early in-person voting began Friday with the general election Saturday.
Question 5: What is another issue you hope to address as councilor?
Nellie Meashintubby
“There are many areas that need to be addressed as councilor. Transparency and sovereignty are major issues. Having fair elections is essential for our tribal citizens. Every candidate who runs for Council or Chief deserves to be given a fair chance. I will support and/or present legislation that will take away bankrolling campaign funds, and identify ethics for leadership regarding endorsements of incumbents during our elections. The chief and tribal council should be neutral and support our voters in electing their representatives. To my surprise, there are no laws in place for campaign donations once the election is over. Should one person get wealthy off donations for a campaign? Term limits are necessary so that tribal citizens have true representation that focuses on them. I will present legislation to have term limits and put it up to a vote of the people. The people need to have a voice and vote when it comes to keeping people in office forever. I will present and/or support legislation to have at least two at-large seats on the Council for our tribal citizens who live outside the Nation boundaries because they deserve adequate representation on the council to address their needs.”
Robert Karr
“We need to continue to push for more involvement from the tribe and our tribal members in cultural traditions and events. The outreach and cultural departments do a great job of providing camps and activities for our youth. But we need more projects that include adults in District 11. I helped organize a Native American Art & Craft show in 2022 to showcase local artists at our community center, the event was a tremendous success. We are planning another one in the spring of 2024. Also, we would like to see more get involved in the language classes at the center, in the future it would be nice to start having Choctaw hymn singing again, beading and traditional food cooking classes is some things I would like to see happening at our center too.”
—Derrick James
