Polls closed at 7 p.m. for local municipal and school board elections so check back here throughout the night for updated results.
UPDATE 8:45 PM
Full April 6 election results:
CANADIAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS PROPOSITION
5 of 5 precincts reporting
Yes — 94 (proposition passes)
No — 19
HARTSHORNE WARD 2 CITY COUNCIL
4 of 4 precincts reporting
Sheryl Baker — 94 (wins election)
Barney Rosso — 44
HARTSHORNE CITY TREASURER
4 of 4 precincts reporting
Sue Tiner — 41
Renee Montgomery — 92 (wins elections)
KREBS WARD 4 CITY COUNCIL
6 of 6 precincts reporting
David Bailey — 87 (wins election)
Daulfin Bennett — 22
CLAYTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE NO. 1
1 of 1 precinct reporting (race takes place in multiple counties)
Wade Hembey — 0
James Easley — 0
HAYWOOD PUBLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE NO. 2
6 of 6 precincts reporting
Colton Snead — 77 (wins election)
Carolyn Colley — 47
MCALESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE NO. 1
19 of 19 precincts reporting
Rachel Gronwald — 227 (wins election)
Sophia Collins-West — 123
QUINTON BOARD OF TRUSTEES
1 of 1 precincts reporting
Allen Miller — 92
Mary Kilcrease — 41
M.A. Sweetwarer Kendrick — 8
Tim Reavis — 19
Carey Gragg — 117
Dawn L. Haviland — 22
QUINTON TOWN CLERK-TREASURER
1 of 1 precinct reporting
Tristan Romaine Johnson — 14
Carla Montgomery — 138 (wins election)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.