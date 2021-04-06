mcalester vote

Polls closed at 7 p.m. for local municipal and school board elections so check back here throughout the night for updated results.

UPDATE 8:45 PM

Full April 6 election results:

CANADIAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS PROPOSITION

5 of 5 precincts reporting

Yes — 94 (proposition passes)

No — 19

HARTSHORNE WARD 2 CITY COUNCIL

4 of 4 precincts reporting

Sheryl Baker — 94 (wins election)

Barney Rosso — 44

HARTSHORNE CITY TREASURER

4 of 4 precincts reporting

Sue Tiner — 41

Renee Montgomery — 92 (wins elections)

KREBS WARD 4 CITY COUNCIL

6 of 6 precincts reporting

David Bailey — 87 (wins election)

Daulfin Bennett — 22

CLAYTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE NO. 1

1 of 1 precinct reporting (race takes place in multiple counties)

Wade Hembey — 0

James Easley — 0

HAYWOOD PUBLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE NO. 2

6 of 6 precincts reporting

Colton Snead — 77 (wins election)

Carolyn Colley — 47

MCALESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE NO. 1

19 of 19 precincts reporting

Rachel Gronwald — 227 (wins election)

Sophia Collins-West — 123

QUINTON BOARD OF TRUSTEES

1 of 1 precincts reporting

Allen Miller — 92

Mary Kilcrease — 41

M.A. Sweetwarer Kendrick — 8

Tim Reavis — 19

Carey Gragg — 117

Dawn L. Haviland — 22

QUINTON TOWN CLERK-TREASURER

1 of 1 precinct reporting

Tristan Romaine Johnson — 14

Carla Montgomery — 138 (wins election)

