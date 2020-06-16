Candidates running for Pittsburg County Sheriff reflected on the state of law enforcement and ways to move forward.
During Tuesday’s election forum produced by the McAlester News-Capital, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said actions nationwide have shown lack of respect for law enforcement officers — but he believes his team at the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department is experienced and cares about the community.
“The team we have built at the sheriff’s office truly cares about everybody in this county,” Morris said.
Morris said he, Undersheriff Frankie McClendon and Chief Floyd London have more than 80 years combined experience in law enforcement.
Challenger Bobby Cox said the relationship between law enforcement officers and the general public is at a crossroad after nationwide protests against racial injustices involving officers.
“But I do think we are making efforts to change what we do,” Cox said. “There’s been a lot of changes in how we train and some of the new things that we are training on.”
Cox referred to officers receiving training on racial tensions, deescalation practices, and other ways to improve community relations while policing.
Both candidates, who are running as Republicans without any other challengers in the June 30 Primary Election, said they believe in local law enforcement and officers need support from the people to work through issues.
The candidates expressed excitement that the race will be decided in the Republican primary and reiterated they will serve and protect everyone in the county regardless of political affiliation.
Morris opened the forum with recalling budget issues and a need to increase the department’s revenue when he was elected to the office in 2017.
He said the department utilized grants to increase the number of deputies and have an inmate trash crew. Morris said the county budget doesn’t support equipment for deputies, so he and local business people started the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Foundation to raise more than $200,000 for equipment.
Cox opened by introducing himself as a McAlester native who attended school at McAlester and Haileyville before entering law enforcement as a sheriff’s deputy more than 25 years ago.
He said he will rely on his experience in the sheriff’s department and with the McAlester Police Department, where he has served for 23 years and is a lieutenant.
Candidates were first asked what they would do to obtain body cameras for members of the department.
Morris said he submitted two grant applications for body cams that were denied and he plans to purchase body cams through the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Foundation. He added security equipment and radio enhancements were higher priority to protect deputies and ensure communication in more remote parts of the county.
Cox said he would seek to obtain body cams through grants and, if needed, individual donations. He said law enforcement officers are held to a high standard and body cameras in his previous experience have been helpful and saved time in reports of misconduct against officers.
The challenger said deputies must continue being more visible in rural parts of the county and criminal interdiction programs could help reduce thefts and burglaries. He said traffic stops and assigning deputies to specific patrol areas are among other strategies to address such crimes.
Morris said burglaries have decreased and arrests have increased since 2017 — adding that addressing issues stemming from drugs will help further reduce crime in the county. He said the department has an active narcotics agent to help address drugs.
The sheriff said when he retired from MPD, the department had 43 officers covering 14 square miles — while the sheriff’s department had 15 deputies to cover more than 13,000 square miles.
“There was only three (deputies) per shift — well now we have 5-7 and we are hitting as many county roads as we can every night,” Morris said. “We’re patrolling rural areas. We’re hitting high crime areas.”
Cox said the department faced the same coverage issues when he previously was a deputy.
He said the department’s strategy at the time included assigned patrol areas to help spread coverage across the county.
“I will probably go back to that and it is my understanding we may have more deputies now, which is great,” Cox said. “But we need to have those strategically put and they need to remain there.”
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
