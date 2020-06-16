District 7 State Senate Democratic candidates discussed issues during a Tuesday night candidate forum.
Jerry Donathan, of Donathan Road, and Cathy Thornton, of South Bache Road, Hartshorne, discussed the issues during the forum held at the News-Capital. Due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, for the first time the forum was not a public event.
In his opening statement, Donathan spoke of his military and work experience. He said if elected, he will work hard to serve the people of District 7.
Thornton also spoke of her work experience and said her priorities will be basked on Biblical standards.
Candidates were asked questions on several issues, including how they would be a voice for people in Southeastern Oklahoma.
“I’ll work on common-sense legislation,” Donathan said. “We need some common sense legislation up there and we need some more balance in our legislature. We’re controlled by the Republicans, have been for 20 years. We need some more Democrats up there to counter some of the, maybe I’ll call it nonsense legislation.”
Thornton said “I have zero experience being a state senator, so it’s going to be a learning process for me.
“I will be for the people,” Thornton said. “I will go with God’s guidance, but I will listen to my constituents and try to stand up for what’;s right.”
In regard to how they would ensure that the needs of rural voters are not disregarded by urban lawmakers, Thornton said she believes in standing up for what’s right and it’s not fair that rural Oklahoma doesn’t get what she called “any consideration.”
Donathan said “When elected, I will get up there and fight with all my willpower and ability to try and establish legislation that will help Southeastern Oklahoma.”
Both candidates recognized the need for Oklahoma to diversify its economy.
Donathan said he’s seen the up and down nature of the oil and gas industry before and he expects it to bounce back, maybe in a couple of years. He mentioned the possibility of utilizing wind power and solar energy.
Thornton said she didn’t know, but she’s willing to learn to try and do her best for Southeastern Oklahoma.
Both candidates spoke of the importance of supporting education and working to make sure that the gains made by the state in funding education are not lost.
They also spoke of the importance of properly funding the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Both also questioned the state’s actions in utilizing private prisons to house the state’s inmates.
Both candidates also said they would do what they could to help municipal and county governments improve their infrastructure.
The winner of the June 30 Democratic Primary will face the winner of the Republican Primary for the District 7 State Senate seat during the November General Election.
