Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton broke ground Friday for construction of a new dormitory designed to house 40 students.
All 20 units in the new dormitory are designed for double occupancy. Each unit will have its own bedroom and bathroom, with two beds to a unit.
EOSC President Dr. Janet Wansick said there’s a need to upgrade at the college.
“This is a great day for Eastern,” Wansick said.
“We’re hoping to start building quickly,” she said. Wansick hopes the new dormitory will be ready by next spring or by the fall of 2024 at the latest.
EOSC is working with the Oklahoma State Regents Master Lease funds to pay for the project, she said. The Eastern Foundation will be looking at any other costs.
New Wilburton Mayor Loran Mayes joined those attending the groundbreaking ceremony on the east end of Eastern’s Wilburton campus.
“We’re excited about it,” Mayes said. “It’s an investment in the future of Eastern, which is an investment in Wilburton.”
She also thinks it will enhance EOSC’s ambience in Wilburton.
“I think college kids add to a town,” Mayes said.
Wansick led the groundbreaking ceremony to kick-off the event.
“What an incredible day for Eastern Oklahoma State College,” Wansick said.
“We’re all about student access and student success,” she said. “This will be a great day for us going forward.”
Wansick said she’s glad the project architect attended the event “so they can see how fast this project needs to be done.”
EOSC Regent Latt Jeffrey said Eastern continues to move forward.
“We’re turning things around,” he said. “We have the people, the resources and the leadership.”
District 7 State Sen. Warren Hamilton and District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego participated in the groundbreaking ceremony and spoke with the News-Capital following the event.
“I think it’s fantastic and long overdue,” Hamilton said of the plans to construct the new dormitory. “It’s going to stimulate enrollment at Eastern and is good for community colleges as a whole.”
Hamilton said he attended a four-year university but his dad had gone to a community college. He said his oldest daughter had gone through Eastern’s nursing program.
Grego said he comes from a family of 12 siblings. “Eleven of us graduated from Eastern,” he said.
He recalled how 50 years ago he enrolled at Eastern and graduated from there before going on to Oklahoma State University.
Grego said he would have had a tougher time at OSU if he had not first completed his basics at Eastern.
He said it’s important for Eastern to continue to invest in its infrastructure. That will also help with continuing to draw new students, he said.
Grego said one thing that’s important regarding community colleges is that everyone can find the means to attend one, even if it requires getting creative financially on occasion.
“Anybody can afford them,” he said.
