Early Voting for the General Election began Thursday at the Pittsburg County Election Board located at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester.
Early voting will be held today, Thursday, October 29, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, October 31, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Early voters will park in the handicap parking next to the Pittsburg County District Attorney Annex building. You do not have to be handicap to park during early voting times.
Any registered voter in Pittsburg County may early vote at the election board for the for the General Election.
Early voters must have a valid unexpired picture identification or voter identification card in order to vote.
On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the voter’s polling place instead of at the Election Board Office.
Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 will be allowed to cast a ballot. Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.
Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov.
Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.
