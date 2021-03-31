Early in-person absentee ballot voting is set to begin Thursday and Friday in advance of the April 6 municipal and school elections.
Elections include school board races in the McAlester and Haywood Public School Districts.
Municipal elections include races for city council and city treasurer in Hartshorne, a race for a Krebs City Council seat and races for town trustee and the town clerk-treasurer position in Quinton.
In addition, voters in the Canadian School District will cast ballots on an $875,000 school bond issue.
Some Pittsburg County residents on the southeast end of the county reside in the Clayton School District, which also has a school board race.
"Anybody's that a registered voter in the school district or the municipality can vote in this election," said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
Early in-person absentee ballot voting will be available for all of the elections from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, and Friday, April 2, at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in the Courthouse Annex at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101.
Proof of identity is required in any one of three ways: A valid photo ID issued by the state, tribal or federal government; through the voter identification card the county election board issues free to each voter, or by signing an affidavit and voting by provisional ballot.
Early in-person voting will be inside the election board offices for this election, said Assistant Election Board Secretary Carla Morris. Some previous early-voting over the past year has been held outside the offices in enclosed tents set up in the parking lot specifically for that purpose.
While the election board has set no special provisions for this election's early in-person absentee ballot voting related to the pandemic, the city of McAlester still has its mask mandate in place, which requires masks or other types of facial protection be worn in public places in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Following the early voting, polls are set to be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on election day, which is Tuesday, April 6.
