Don Hass retires after more than 40 years in law enforcement

Don Hass did routine patrol work, confronted drug dealers, and investigated high-profile cases in his more than 40 years in law enforcement in Pittsburg County. Now, he's enjoying retirement.
He retired from the McAlester Police Department this week as patrol captain after a 40-year law enforcement career that included nearly a decade as Pittsburg County sheriff and multiple positions with MPD.
Hass said he’s enjoying retirement and plans to spend more time with his six grandchildren and “enjoy life.”
“I am having a blast already,” Hass said Thursday. “It’s day two, but it’s pretty nice.”
After graduating from McAlester High School in 1976, he was hired by then MPD Chief Fred Partain as a dispatcher.
“I did that for three and a-half years, then Billy Joe Coop hired me as a patrol officer in 1980,” Hass said.
Hass was then assigned to the narcotics task force until 1988, when he became Pittsburg County sheriff before resigning in 1995 and starting again with the McAlester Police Department.
“I went back to the police department and started off again at the bottom,” Hass said. “I worked my way through the ranks.”
Under MPD Chief Jim Lyles, Hass was patrol captain before becoming captain of the Criminal Investigation Division for nine years prior to being placed back into the position under current MPD Chief Gary Wansick.
“Then, at the end, I went back to patrol captain,” Hass said. “That’s all my adult life,” Hass said while chuckling.
But with all the good memories in his career, Hass also remembered his friends who died.
“Probably the worst memory was losing Ronnie Fox and David Sheehan in a plane crash,” Hass said.
The two McAlester police officers died in July 1981 while assisting the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics in a search for marijuana patches in the Jackfork Mountains in Pittsburg County.
“That and the death of Rocky Eales, who was a state trooper friend of mine, who was killed over in Sallisaw,” Hass said.
Eales was killed on Sept. 24, 1999, while serving on a 10-member tactical unit attempting to serve an arrest warrant for Kenneth Eugene Barrett’s failure to appear at trial for drug charges, as well as to serve a search warrant for methamphetamine.
“It’s funny how times have changed because it’s a misdemeanor to have methamphetamine now,” Hass said. “And he died trying to fight it. That’s how much it’s changed.”
Hass is the father to four sons, Josh, Randy, Eli, and Chase Hass and the stepfather of Ryan Hongell.
He said he would like to thank area residents for their support throughout his law enforcement career.
“Thank all citizens of Pittsburg County and the city of McAlester for allowing me to serve them for all these years,” Hass said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.