Denise Cantrell smiled with a tear as McAlester News-Capital coworkers celebrated her retirement Friday after 27 years.
“It’s been a pleasure and an honor being here,” Denise said. “I’m going to miss everybody.”
Denise started with the News-Capital’s composing department in September 1993. She built ads for the paper, placed legal notices, and she remembers having to type delinquent tax notices by hand.
A few years later, she transferred to the News-Capital’s circulation department, where she called customers whose subscriptions were about to expire or informed people about the paper’s specials.
Denise transferred back to the composing department around 2017 and said the quick transition led to some challenges — including some new things like putting together comics and classifieds.
“The first time I did them was over the phone,” Denise said. She said a former employee walked her through the steps over a phone call so she could complete it.
Denise saw a lot of changes throughout the years.
She said color ads were at one time built on a non-color monitor when she first started, so she would have to build it before checking it out on the one color monitor for final approval. Color monitors soon made that process less stressful.
Denise said technology upgrades throughout the years have helped the News-Capital and helped her do her job.
After nearly three decades working at the paper, Denise said she is ready to enjoy some travel in retirement.
She traveled to Australia years ago and hopes to make a return visit and she plans to take her mother to Hawaii.
“When all this pandemic gets over with, me and my sister will try to take her to Hawaii,” Denise said.
Denise was born and raised in McAlester, graduating from McAlester High School in 1972.
She worked at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant for some time before moving to Minnesota for about eight years.
After returning to her hometown, Denise said she enjoyed playing pool and darts, and going bowling.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
