An Oklahoma death row inmate announced his intent to reject the clemency process and continue working on his claim of innocence.
“Why would someone like me participate in such a process?” death row inmate Anthony Sanchez said in a letter to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board. “Even though I’m demonstrably innocent, the board is never going to listen to me. In fact, I believe it’s incapable.”
Sanchez, 44, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1996 death of 21-year-old Jewel Jean “Juli” Busken. Court documents state Busken, of Benton, Arkansas, was a ballerina and had finished her last semester at the University of Oklahoma when she was abducted from her Norman apartment and later found dead at Lake Stanley Draper.
Sanchez was convicted during a trial in 2006 after his DNA was found on a leotard belonging to Busken.
David Ballard, a private investigator from Norman helping the Sanchez campaign, said the DNA evidence collected shows Buskin and Sanchez “are a 30-40% match” genetically.
“The DNA is an issue because it shouldn’t match,” Ballard said.
Ballard also said there were other issues to also consider, including shoe prints, fingerprints, police sketches, and ballistics evidence.
All issues Sanchez said he is going to pursue to prove his innocence on his own after filing motions in the Western District of Oklahoma to waive his right to counsel and move forward pro se.
Sanchez is currently represented by attorneys Mark Barrett and Randy Coyne. Barrett told the Associated Press on Thursday that a judge would have to approve the release of the attorneys from the case as they are appointed.
“If we’d been hired and the client didn’t want us anymore, that would be the end of it,” Barrett to the AP. “When there is an appointment, the judge has to release you from your appointment.”
No rulings have been made as of Friday on the handwritten motions filed by Sanchez this week.
Sanchez claims the two attorneys have not spoken with him in more than six years.
Barrett said in May in a statement to the News-Capital he was neither appointed nor hired to represent Sanchez from November 2016 to June 2020 — when the attorney was appointed to represent him for clemency action.
“I was neither appointed nor hired to do anything on Anthony’s behalf. I tried to represent his interests anyway and undertook the communications necessary for that representation,” Barrett said. “When the clemency budget was approved by the federal court, there was a pandemic going on and I did not make non-essential visits to clients for some time. Randy Coyne and I then visited Mr. Sanchez early in 2023 in connection with a fourth successor post-conviction which I filed on Anthony’s behalf.”
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied the motion in April, saying the evidence against Sanchez was strong.
“This new information does not impeach the consistent and compelling evidence of his guilt noted by every court that has reviewed this case,” OCCA wrote in its opinion.
Sanchez said he is currently working on a variety of motions including “an actual innocence motion” that he will file in the coming weeks.
“Such a path will free me up to spend the precious time that I have working to prove my innocence and not investing in a path that is predetermined,” Sanchez said. “I don’t want clemency. I want to prove that I did not kill Juli Busken.”
Sanchez is currently scheduled to be executed by the state of Oklahoma on Sept. 21, 2023. Sanchez was originally scheduled to be executed on April 6 before OCCA granted the Oklahoma AG’s request for more time between executions in January.
If a clemency hearing does still occur, the hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.