The deadline for eligible Choctaw Nation tribal members to apply for certain COVID-19 relief is quickly approaching.
Applications for relief programs opened in July after the tribe received a total of $200.8 million from the federal government through The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was passed by Congress in March.
Money received by the tribe was split three ways with $112.8 million going to tribal member relief, $66.7 million going toward government operations stabilization, and $21.3 million toward future COVID-19 response.
The deadlines for eligible tribal members to apply for income support, student assistance, and rental assistance are Sept. 30.
Eligible tribal members who have experienced loss of income or other financial hardship resulting from unemployment, furlough or layoff will be eligible for a one-time payment of $1,000 and will be required to provide proof and attest they have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Employed tribal members earning no more than double the National Poverty Guideline standards and who have experienced a reduction in income, either through a loss of hours worked or decrease in rate of pay, will be eligible to receive a one-time $250 allowance.
Families with children are eligible for a $400 one-time technology payment per eligible dependent to help with distance learning and a $300 per-eligible dependent, one-time student assistance program for clothing, masks, and other necessary school supplies.
Post-secondary students who are eligible will receive a one-time $1,150 allowance that may be utilized for costs related to housing insecurity and overcrowding, online fees, extra travel costs, lost wages, professional consulting, tutoring and technology. The program is structured to award $400 tied to technology and $750 tied to the remaining hardship categories.
When asked, the tribe was not immediately able to give how much assistance has been given to tribal members since July.
“Our teams are tracking the amount of COVID-19 funding dispersed to tribal members,” said Director of Government Public Relations Casey Davis. “Final numbers will not be available until after the programs are closed.”
What happens to any leftover funding after payments have been dispersed will be up to tribal leadership.
“Once we have the final numbers, options for utilization of any remaining funding will be presented to senior leadership for decisions to be made,” Davis said.
Programs that have an Oct. 31 deadline include programs for elders and disabled tribal members.
Both the COVID-19 Elder Food Security and Disability Food Security Programs will provide eligible Choctaw Nation tribal members with the opportunity to receive a $200 monthly grocery allowance. Applicants may submit a single, one-time application in order to receive the elder or the disability $200 monthly grocery allowance for the month in which they apply and for every subsequent month thereafter through December 2020.
Elders who live within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation but not in tribal housing also have until Oct. 31 to apply for a $500 rental assistance. Allowances will be issued for the month following the application plus two additional months.
When asked if there was a possibility that any extra funding will go back towards a second round of relief, Davis said there is no expectations for a second round unless more CARES Act money is received.
“The federal deadline to expend CARES funding is December 31, 2020. Program application deadlines were set to ensure we could process applications and disburse funding before the federal deadline,” Davis said. “Currently, there is no expectation for a second round of funding unless new federal action is taken to extend the original CARES deadline or Congress approves new funding.”
To apply, tribal members can visit www.choctawnation.com/covidrelief for an application. Members will then be asked to log in or create a Chahta Achvffa account to continue with the application process.
Members who do not have access to a computer can obtain “a very simple” one-page paper application from Choctaw Nation Community Centers across the 10.5-county area, according to Batton.
Anyone having issues with the application can call 1-800-522-6170 or email help@choctawnation.com.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
