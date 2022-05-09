Croatia, Turkey and McAlester.
That's the tour itinerary for Ryan and Jessica White, who said they'd just got back to their home in Tulsa from an overseas trip when they headed to McAlester for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
Saturday's Dancing Rabbit lineup included Travis Linville, Joe Pug and John Moreland, all performing Saturday evening on the outdoor stage set up at the corner of Third Street and Choctaw Avenue.
While all three performers had fans in the audience, the Whites said they made the trip to see and hear Pug. They were so determined to see the show, they figured they could rest up from the overseas jaunt sometime later.
"We'd been up for 24 hours," Ryan White said.
They were among hundreds of people attending the inaugural show of the 2022 edition Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, set up along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street in downtown McAlester. The concert was presented to the general attendee free of charge, with costs covered by the Dancing Rabbit Music Association and the organization's sponsors, along with numerous volunteers.
Since it is a festival, with some people coming and going throughout the evening and with the festival site stretching for two blocks, organizers did not have an exact count, but the shows were well-attended.
"Our estimates are between 1,200 and 1,800," said Dancing Rabbit Music Festival President Blake Lynch. He said more Dancing Rabbit merchandise was sold at this show than any other.
"I couldn't be more pleased," Lynch said. "We had folks from Ohio, from Colorado and one couple said they'd driven 10 hours to get here."
Some festival-goers set up lawn chairs or took a seat on the sidewalk. Some leaned against storefronts or walked around the festival site, while others opted to stand for all of the performances. Travis Linville opened the show, bringing along his band, which featured Johnny Carlton, of McAlester, on bass; Ryan Jones, of Sallisaw, on piano, and Andrew Bones on drums, with Linville providing lead and rhythm guitar himself.
During his performance, Linville performed several tracks from his most recent album, 2021's "I'm still Here." He cowrote the album's title track with Nashville songwriter Natalie Hemby, of The Highwomen."
Wielding a big, orange Gretsch electric guitar, Linville turned many of his songs into showcases for his guitar licks.
Linville's set included "Wishes," with the line "I hope you keep chasing rainbows, hope your wishes all come true," and featuring a Duane-Eddy sounding solo on the lower strings.
"We appreciate you listening to these songs, that you may, or may not, have heard of," Linville said.
He also spoke of the other two performers on the bill.
"I'm glad to be on the bill here with my good friends, Joe Pug and John Moreland," he said.
Along with his own songs, Linville threw in covers by other artists.
"Against my better judgment, I'm going to do a Willie Nelson song,"Linville said, before sliding into "Yesterday's Wine," one of Willie's early classics.
Linville also covered the blues, when he ripped into Willie Dixon's "Seventh Son," breaking up the vocals with a blistering guitar solo. Jones delivered some funky solos of his own on electric keyboards, and Bones even delivered a brief drum solo at one point.
Linville closed his set with two fiery instrumentals — a jived-up version of Duke Ellington's "Caravan" and Django Reinhardt's "Nuages" — a song titled with the French word for "clouds" that Willie's also recorded a few times. Linville delivered a powerful rendition in his Dancing Rabbit version of the song, even beyond his previously-recorded "Live in the Front Room" version. Toward the song's ending, Linville used the guitar's tremolo bar to good effect, adding to the song's exotic ambience.
Pug took the stage next, presenting a solo performance, playing acoustic guitar and harmonica held in rack around his neck, much like early Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie did.
He presented a riveting selection of his own songs, opening with "Hymn # 35. "I am the day, I am the dawn, I am the darkness coming on," Pug sang, following with "The Letdown" and "The Flood in Color."
Many down front seem affected by Pug's lyrics.
After Pug ended a song, James Monks, who was standing near the stage, said "That gave me chill bumps." To show that he meant that literally, Monks lifted his forearm, which indeed were temporarily covered with tiny song-induced bumps.
Pug also gave a nod to other songwriters, singing John Prine's "Sam Stone."
After hearing Linville and Pug, what did the Whites think of their first experience with McAlester's Dancing Rabbit Music Fest?
"Anytime they can bring my music, it's good for everybody," Jessica White said.
As the evening slipped into nightfall and with a crescent moon hanging in the sky, Moreland delivered his enthralling performance.
He performed solo, playing an electric Nash guitar — which he used to good fingerpicking effect. Some in the audience down front appeared mesmerized by Moreland's set, looking as if they were hanging on to every work and ever nuance.
"So here's hoping I can change tomorrow; you wanted hard as nails, cut and dried," Moreland sang. "But I beg steal and borrow, I'm so damn good at sorrow, you don't care for me enough to cry."
While performing outside beneath the stars over McAlester, Moreland sang one of his best songs: "Meet me where I land, if I slip and fall too far, hang me in the Tulsa County stars."
Many audience members down front seemed especially entranced by the song, which included the verse: "When it feels like nothing's real, and no one's standing on your side, just find me in the Indian Nation sky."
After Moreland played the last song of his set and started down the ramp off the outdoor stage, audience members arose and spontaneously gave him a standing ovation. Moreland turned around, went back up the stairs and told an appreciative audience, he'd give them one more song.
Matthew Woods came especially to hear Moreland. He too, is a fan of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
"I thought it was very awesome," Woods said. "I think it's something that's very family friendly and very good for our city."
Woods said he and those with him were very familiar with Moreland's music and have been listening to him for some time now. "We've been YouTubing John Moreland," he said.
Adam Gronwald, of Spaceship Earth Coffee, is also on the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival Board. He helped oversee a series of performances by younger artists prior to the main festival event. Spaceship Earth also hosted a performance by Ben McKenzie following the Dancing Rabbit outdoor performances.
"It may have been our best-attended so far," Gronwald said of Saturday's Dancing Rabbit Fest.
Woods is already making plans for the next month's edition of The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, when performers include Flobots, Josie Dunne and Stroke 9 will be on the bill.
"I'll be back for the June 11 show," Woods said.
He's also looking forward to the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival show on July 16, featuring the Quaker City Nighthawks, Shaw James and the Texas Gentlemen.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
