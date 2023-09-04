CHOCTAW NATION — Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton echoed the words of a prominent chief of the southeast Oklahoma tribal nation during his annual State of the Nation.
“My destiny is cast among the Choctaw people. If they suffer, so will I. If they prosper, then I will rejoice,” Batton recited from Chief George W. Harkins’ 1832 letter “Farewell to the American People.” The letter was written and published in newspapers nationwide prior to the tribe’s removal from Mississippi to present day Oklahoma on the Trail of Tears.
“It’s been almost 200 years since he wrote it, but it is just as timely now as it ever was,” Batton said.
Batton gave the annual address from the tribe’s Cultural Center in Durant and highlighted tribal programs, culture, and the Chahta spirit.
Honored in the video was McAlester native and Choctaw tribal member Ridge Bond, known for playing the role of Curly McLain in the musical “Oklahoma!” on Broadway and on tour. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the show and the 70th anniversary of “Oklahoma!” becoming the state song.
Bond’s children explained how their father auditioned for Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein after a voice teacher told Bond the musical was looking for understudies.
“And he was immediately cast as Howard Keels’ understudy,” said Pam Bond. Ridge Bond took over the role of Curly from Keel in 1946 and starred in more than 2,600 performances worldwide.
Then-Rep. George Nigh, with the help from Ridge Bond, helped make “Oklahoma!” the state song in 1953 with an impromptu performance inside the Capitol.
“He went in dressed in costume and sang it,” Pam Bond said. “Everyone in the entire legislator stood up. It was immediately voted totally in as the state song.”
Bond’s children said they were donating their father’s memorabilia “so that every Choctaw could be extremely proud of their heritage.”
The video also featured Kelbi Kennedy, a Buffalo Valley native who was appointed in 2022 as the first ever National Tribal Affairs Advocate for FEMA.
“My legacy that I wanna leave at FEMA is to firmly establish that we need this national tribal affairs advocate position,” Kennedy said.
The tribe’s housing, health, wildland fire mitigation, historic preservation, wildlife, and language programs were also highlighted in the annual address.
“We impact the state’s economy by more than $2 billion through compacts, which help create jobs, infrastructure, projects and law enforcement services,” Batton said. “We believe in collaborating with legislators to do what’s best for all Oklahomans.”
Batton thanked those in the Oklahoma House and Senate for recognizing the ongoing partnership and work towards a common goal.
“Our story is nowhere near finished. In fact, it has just begun,” Batton said. “We rely on the past for wisdom, the present for action, and the future for hope.
“Yesterday, today, and always, we are the Chahta people.”
