Only one election is set for the upcoming Feb. 14 school election — a $490,000 school bond proposition for Crowder Public Schools.
While two school board seats in Pittsburg County were contested during the December candidate filing period, those candidates won’t face each other until the April 4 General Election.
That’s because only two candidates filed for the contested offices in the Canadian and Savanna public school districts.
In the Canadian school district, both Garrett Gray and Kirsten Buie filed for a five-year term in Office No. 3.
In the Savanna school district, Jimmie Davis II and Jeffrey James filed for the open five-year term in Office 3.
Both sets of candidates are set to face each other April 4 in their respective races.
If three or more candidates would have filed for any of the open school board seats, then a Primary Election would have been held Feb. 14, with the two candidates receiving the most votes going on to face each other in April, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
“If they don’t have three candidates file, they go to the General Election on April 4,” Barnes said, referring to the method used by the Election Board to determine when elections are held for school board seats with only two candidates.
With a number of school board seats open for candidate filings in December, most were settled when only one candidate filed for the post, meaning those who were the only candidate to file for their offices won a new term without opposition.
Unopposed candidates who won their offices include McAlester School Board President Joy Tribbey.
Candidates for other school board seats winning new terms without opposition include the following school districts and candidates:
• Crowder — John Wilcox won another five-year term for Office No. 3. Kenneth Motley initially filed as a candidate, but later withdrew his candidacy in time to keep his name off the ballot.
• Frink — Dewane Hoffman won a five-year term in Office No. 1.
• Haileyville — No candidate filed for an open five-year term in Office 3.
• Hartshorne — Thomas Grippando Jr. won a five-year term in Office No. 3.
• Haywood — Tim Reid won a five-year term in Office No. 1.
• Indianola — Jerad McKee won an unexpired term in Office No. 1. No candidate filed for a five-year term in Office No. 3.
• Kiowa — Karla Hall won a five-year term in Office No. 3.
• Krebs — Jimmy Roberts won a five-year term in Office No. 1.
• Pittsburg — James Lindsay won a five-year term in Office No. 3.
• Quinton — Lou Ann Knell won a five-year term in Office No. 3.
• Tannehill — David Perry won a five-year term in Office No. 1.
