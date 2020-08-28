Cross-deputization agreements between the Choctaw Nation and local law enforcement agencies are nothing new — but following a recent Supreme Court ruling, the agreements are even more crucial.
The July ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma determined Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, which overturned the state’s convictions of two tribal members accused of crimes within the tribe’s boundaries.
That decision led the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association in July to send guidance for law enforcement in the state within tribal boundaries.
The memo states until any federal legislation is enacted by Congress, law enforcement in Oklahoma should continue to operate “as it always has” and to avoid making sudden and radical changes to policing and other public safety duties.
It also states the decision only affected the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. But the Sheriff's Association urged law enforcement agencies within the historic lands of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations to communicate with federal and tribal authorities as cases from each tribe go through the court systems.
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulsa Police and Fire Departments entered into agreements with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation that were filed Thursday.
Locally, a deputation agreement was entered in 2006 between the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Law Enforcement Services and Security, tribes, the state of Oklahoma, and political subdivisions of the state of Oklahoma. The agreement was made under a BIA Special Law Enforcement Commission “to enforce federal laws in Indian Country.”
The Choctaw Nation Tribal Council approved in July 2006 the tribe to join the cross-deputization agreement with 73 law enforcement agencies within the 10-and-a-half counties of the tribe’s boundaries.
“Currently our cross-deputization agreements are in place to ensure cooperation with law enforcement authorities across Choctaw Nation,” said Casey Davis, Choctaw Nation Director of Government Public Relations.
The tribe employs nearly 60 officers within the tribe’s 10-and-a-half-counties that “are cross deputized with Bureau of Indian Affairs Police, colleges, most county sheriff departments and municipal law enforcement,” Davis said.
The 2006 agreement states the cities wishing to enter the cross deputization agreement had to sign a one-page addendum to be filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State.
According to filings, the following agencies from Pittsburg, Latimer, and Hughes Counties have submitted the addendum:
Eastern Oklahoma State College, Hartshorne, Calvin, Wilburton, Haileyville, Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department, District 18 District Attorney’s Office, Kiowa, Krebs, McAlester, and the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said the need for cross-deputization is important due to the possible implications from the McGirt case.
“Essentially, if the individual who is arrested is not subject to the state of Oklahoma jurisdiction because of McGirt factors, then the cross-deputization agreement will still make the arrest valid,” Sullivan said. “Because it will be done under the proper jurisdiction, be that either the state or the tribe.”
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the agreements allow his deputies to make arrests on tribal land, such as the casino and Choctaw housing units, and to receive assistance from tribal officers when needed.
"Tribal officers have always assisted us and have been very helpful," Morris said.
Although a signed agreement with Quinton is on file prior to the 2006 agreement, the resolution passed by the tribe states the intent was for agencies within the boundaries of the tribe to fall under the “one agreement.”
Sullivan said he held a meeting with local law enforcement agencies following the Supreme Court decision to recommend any departments within his district to enter into an agreement with the tribe.
“That was the recommendation then and the recommendation remains,” Sullivan said.
The agreement with the tribe recognizes when an arrest is made, the officers may not know whether the involved parties are Native American or if the suspected crime occurred within Indian Country.
“Therefore, there is great difficulty in determining immediately the proper jurisdiction for the filing of charges,” the agreement states.
The agreement goes on to state the official determination of jurisdiction will be made by a prosecutor or a court within the various jurisdictions, not by cross-deputized arresting officers.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
