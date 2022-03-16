A Canadian woman was sentenced in Choctaw Nation District Court after accepting a plea deal in a case charging her with driving under the influence during a fatal vehicle crash.
Court documents show Winter Rae Wolfe, 32, was sentenced to two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for negligent homicide-motor vehicle and driving under the influence-liquor or drugs after pleading no contest to the charges.
Negligent homicide is also a misdemeanor in the state of Oklahoma with punishment ranging up to one-year in jail and a fine.
Wolfe was charged for the death of 41-year-old Wesley Bumpers after she drove and crashed a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Along with the suspended sentences, Wolfe was ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol assessment within 30 days and attend DUI school and a victim impact panel within 90 days while under the supervised probation of the Choctaw Nation Department of Criminal Justice for one year.
In a report prepared by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a single-vehicle accident occurred north of mile marker 47 in southern Pittsburg County on the Indian Nation Turnpike on Dec. 9, 2019.
A woman, identified as Wolfe, flagged down a motorist and said Bumpers was driving north on the turnpike when he swerved to miss a deer, crashed, and was dead, the report states.
First responders arrived at the scene and declared Bumpers dead at the scene, the report states.
According to the report, Wolfe was transported to the McAlester Regional Health Center before she was transferred to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa with neck and back fractures. While at MRHC, Wolfe consented to a blood and DNA sample, the report states.
Troopers also wrote in the report that Wolfe then changed her story from not driving to “up to five minutes before the collision, but not at the time of the collision.”
Investigators at the scene determined the vehicle was traveling north on the turnpike when the 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 struck the center median, traveled across both northbound lanes of traffic, before leaving the roadway and traveling up hill, striking several trees before overturning one quarter time before coming to a rest on the driver side, the report states.
“The driver seat was in the upright position, and the seat was not damaged. The passenger front seat was in the back position with the chair back leaned back a little bit. The passenger front seat was not damaged,” the report states.
Troopers wrote in the report that the position of the front driver seat was too close for a man Bumper’s size to drive the vehicle with Wolfe having reported injuries to her arms observed by a trooper at the hospital.
The trooper believed the injuries came from “possibly gripping the steering wheel during the collision,” the report states.
During a later interview with her attorney present, Wolfe told investigators she was driving the vehicle before the collision through the Antlers toll gate before Bumpers woke up and demanded to drive, the report states.
Wolfe told investigators that Bumpers began to drive and does not remember much of the accident but does remember crawling out of the truck and consenting to having her blood drawn, but did not give consent to giving a passcode for her phone, the report states.
According to the report, the toxicology report shows Wolfe’s blood alcohol content was 0.088. Oklahoma law prohibits driving or operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Bumper’s manner of death to be an accident “as a result of positional asphyxia” with acute ethanol intoxication contributing to his death, the report states.
According to the affidavit, OHP investigators determined Wolfe was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident while under the influence of alcohol after having been convicted of a previous misdemeanor DUI for alcohol. “The collision caused the death of Wesley Bumpers,” the report states.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
