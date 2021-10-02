A Eufaula woman accused of shooting with intent to kill another woman from a go-kart claims she acted in self-defense.
Court documents state Krystal Renee Johnson, 35, was charged Friday with shooting with intent to kill and was being held without a bond prior to her scheduled preliminary hearing.
Documents also state 29-year-old James Woods was arrested on the complaint of harboring a fugitive after he allegedly hid the whereabouts of Johnson from law enforcement.
An affidavit in the case states a woman called the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department early Thursday morning stating Johnson was in a go-kart shooting at her before the line disconnected.
A deputy wrote in his report when he arrived in the area of the Canadian Shores address, he heard a loud scream and “a small-off road vehicle” drive off and attempted to pursue the vehicle before losing sight of it.
The affidavit states the deputy was told by the alleged victim that the shooter, identified as Johnson, was possibly heading back to her residence approximately two blocks away and that a minor child was possibly inside Johnson’s residence.
After locating an off-road vehicle with a hot muffler near the residence, deputies went to the residence and spoke with Woods, who consented to a search of the house for Johnson, the report states.
Johnson was not found in the house during the initial or a secondary search conducted shortly after a canine unit tracked a scent from the vehicle to the residence, the affidavit states.
The deputy wrote in his report that deputies did find a semi-automatic handgun on the front porch near the window.
Woods told deputies several times that he did not know Johnson's location before deputies left the area, the affidavit states.
Deputies were called back to the area after receiving information that Johnson was at the residence with Woods again telling deputies she was not there, the report states.
According to the affidavit, Johnson was found hiding inside a closet with clothes on top of her with deputies taking both Johnson and Woods into custody without incident.
Johnson told deputies that she fired the shots in self-defense at a man who was at the victim’s residence after he allegedly “grabbed her and pushed her down in the front driveway” and that she fired four shot in the air and one at a truck tire, the affidavit states.
