A warrant was issued this week for a man accused of firing a weapon at officers during a high-speed pursuit in Hartshorne.
Adam Hollis, 38, McAlester, is wanted on counts of shooting with intent to kill, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Hollis is accused of driving away from a traffic stop conducted by a Hartshorne Police officer on Jan. 7.
Hartshorne Police Officer Weston Montgomery wrote in a probable cause affidavit he pulled over a truck Hollis was driving for no tag lights and the license plate “hanging off like it was about to fall off.”
The report states dispatchers notified Montgomery that the license plate on the truck did not match the vehicle the tag was registered too.
Montgomery wrote the driver, who the officer said he recognized as Hollis, exited the truck and began to walk towards the officer and after the officer ordered Hollis to go back to the truck, Hollis began to “fast walk” back to truck and when the officer reached for his flashlight in his car to begin the traffic stop, Hollis drove away.
The officer wrote Hollis drove at speeds in excess of 85 mph in a 30 mph residential zone and almost struck multiple vehicles before the pursuit ended up southbound on Old Savage Highway at speeds of 110 mph.
According to the affidavit, Haileyville Police Officer Travis Sheppard was behind the truck when Sheppard said over the radio “shots fired, shots fired, he’s shooting as us.”
Montogmery wrote in the report he did not see the shots fired due to being right behind Sheppard.
Sheppard told Montgomery he saw Hollis’ arm come out of the driver side window and pointed a handgun at the officer’s direction before shooting three rounds.
According to the affidavit, the pursuit reached speeds in excess of 125 mph before Hollis turned onto a dirt road where pursuing officers lost the vehicle due to visibility issues caused by dust.
