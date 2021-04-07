Wanted McAlester man arrested after Tulsa area pursuit

A McAlester man wanted by state and tribal authorities for lewd molestation and child sexual abuse was arrested Tuesday after attempting to flee law enforcement in Tulsa County.
A spokesman with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department said TCSO deputies were assisting U.S. Marshals with a warrant service on 43-year-old Jeffrey Brent Thomas in Berryville when he fled from officers.
TCSO said while fleeing, Thomas stuck one TCSO vehicle, causing it to strike another law enforcement vehicle.
The pursuit ended on U.S. Highway 75 in Glenpool after stop sticks were deployed, according to the TCSO spokesman.
Tulsa County Jail records show Thomas was booked on several complaints, including three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and eluding along with a hold on the Pittsburg County warrant.
Court documents show a warrant was issued with a $25,000 bond in Pittsburg County District Court Feb. 23 for Thomas’ arrest after two felony charges of lewd molestation were filed by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office after an eight-year-old child accused Thomas of inappropriately touching her daily for a year.
Choctaw Nation District Court records show a warrant was issued April 1 for Thomas’ arrest for three felony counts of child sexual abuse with a bond of $100,000.
Tribal court documents identify Thomas as “an adult-Indian male.”
Investigators began their investigation in January after the child told her mother about Thomas touching her while he was driving the child to a residence, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the child told investigators she was scared that Thomas would attempt to harm the child for coming forward to her mother.
During a forensic interview with investigators at PC-Care, the child said Thomas began touching her sometime in January 2020 and would do it when her mother was not home or was asleep, the affidavit states.
The child’s mother told investigators that she did confront Thomas after being told about what was happening and that Thomas never denied the incident during the confrontation, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, after Thomas was taken into custody Jan. 20 on a misdemeanor warrant, investigators spoke with the man regarding the allegation made by the eight-year-old child.
Thomas told investigators that he and the child “had a great relationship” and he “couldn’t understand why anyone would make the allegations against him” and that he “has never done anything that could be misconstrued as inappropriate,” the report states.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
