McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.