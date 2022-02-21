A man wanted by a state agency for skipping court hearings after being accused of sending explicit online chats with a child was arrested in McAlester.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation asked for the public’s assistance last week in locating 35-year-old Stephen Michael Newman for failing to appear for court hearings following his November 2020 arrest for procuring obscene material.
OSBI said Newman was arrested Feb. 17 by the McAlester Police Department “without incident” hours after asking for the public’s help in locating the man.
“Officers transported Newman to the Pittsburg County Jail,” a release from the OSBI states. “The OSBI received a tip and Newman was in custody three hours after an appeal to the public for assistance in locating him.”
Newman was originally arrested in McAlester in November 2020 after he was charged in LeFlore County District Court with procuring obscene material.
Newman was charged after the OSBI received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children originating the from Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
The charge states Newman received explicit photos and videos from the girl in June 2020.
The tip involved the online chats between Newman and the girl in Idaho, the agency said.
OSBI said law enforcement in Idaho secured a search warrant for the email account associated with the cyber tip and the Internet Protocol address checked back to a residence in the 700 block of S. Saddler in Poteau, Newman was a listed as a resident of that address.
A search warrant was secured for all electronic devices in the home by OSBI and “based on the evidence obtained and analyzed by agents” an arrest warrant was issued for Newman on November 10, 2020, according to OSBI.
OSBI states more than 50 items of evidence — including photographs and videos of child pornography and child sexual abuse — were found on the electronic items seized during the search warrant.
LeFlore County Jail records show Newman remained in custody on Monday.
Contact Derrick James at djamaes@mcalesternews.com
