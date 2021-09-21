Two southeastern Oklahoma men accused of performing an illegal castration surgery in October 2020 received plea deals, with one being released on time-served and the other sentenced to jail and prison time.
LeFlore County District Court records state Bob Lee Allen, 54, and Thomas Evans Gates, 43, pleaded guilty to crimes in relation to performing an illegal surgery to remove a man’s testicles at their residence in Wister, Oklahoma last October.
Documents show Allen pleaded guilty Aug. 31 and was sentenced to two consecutive one-year sentences in the custody of the LeFlore County Detention Center for failure to bury a dead human member and possession of dangerous drugs without prescription.
Allen was also sentenced to five years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for attempted distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, a four-year ODOC sentence for practicing medicine without a license/unlicensed surgery, and a 13-month ODOC sentence for conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery.
Felony maiming and two misdemeanor possession charges were dismissed against Allen as part of the plea agreement.
According to a judgment and sentence filed in the case, all of the sentences are to run consecutively, meaning Allen will serve each sentence individually for a total of two-years in the LeFlore County Jail and 10 years and one month in ODOC custody for a total of 12 years and one month with credit for time served.
In the plea agreement, Allen said that a jury “might convict me” and the agreement was in his best interest.
Gates originally pleaded guilty in August to three misdemeanor counts, with the District 16 District Attorney’s Office agreeing to dismiss the charges in relation to the illegal surgery as long as Gates agreed to “testify truthfully” in the trial against Allen, who is Gates’ husband, that was scheduled to begin Sept. 20.
Records show Gates received thee concurrent 334-day sentences for failure to bury a dead human member and two possession charges with credit for time served and was released last week from the LeFlore County Jail.
But Allen states in a handwritten note filed Sept. 2 that the "deal was off" because Gates was not released Aug. 31.
He further stated in another handwritten letter filed Sept. 10 that he signed the Aug. 31 plea deal "on the express condition" that Gates would be released that day and "my signature is not valid" since it did not happen.
No rulings have been made in response to Allen's letters.
An affidavit prepared by the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office in the case states a man was taken Oct. 14, 2020, to the McAlester Regional Health Center, where he told medical personnel he had a surgery to remove his testicles conducted by Allen and Gates at a Wister residence.
The man also told MRHC staff that Allen and Gates “tried to get him to participate in cannibalism,” the affidavit states.
Investigators wrote in the report that the man met Allen while researching castrations on a website called www.the-em.com — which stands for EunuchMaker and states it is “for everybody into mods and kinks for all kinds.”
According to the affidavit, the man told investigators he flew into the Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 11 and Allen drove them to the Wister residence, located approximately 45 minutes southwest of Ft. Smith, Arkansas.
The man told investigators he was awake for the two-hour surgery conducted by Allen with Gates handing over medical equipment with Allen telling the man after the surgery that he was going to consume the parts, the affidavit states.
Investigators were told the man woke up the next morning with a lot of bleeding and Allen told him “No ER, no morgue” before taking him to MRHC, the affidavit states.
A search warrant executed on the residence on Oct. 15, 2020 by investigators led to the discovery of a freezer “that contained a plastic Ziplock bag with what appeared to be testicles,” a six-foot tall medicine cabinet full of various medications, medical utensils, mushrooms in pill bottles, a cautery tool with blood, xylocaine, and more.
Gates and Allen were not present at the residence during the execution of the search warrant but were later located and detained with assistance from the McAlester Police Department.
