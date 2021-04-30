Two men were charged in federal court for their alleged roles in the July 2019 death of a Haileyville man.
Matt Vermillion, 42, of Krebs, and Jimmy Nace, 48, of Haileyville, were originally charged with murder in the first degree-deliberate intent in the July 4, 2019 death of 49-year-old Haileyville resident Bob Dalpoas.
Federal court documents show both men now face a federal charge of murder in Indian country due to Dalpoas’ status as a Native American.
An April 1 decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled the state of Oklahoma does not have criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans or in major crimes committed against Native Americans in southeast Oklahoma in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
A third individual, Tyler Morgan, 22, is serving a 126-month confinement in a military prison after a military jury found Morgan guilty of attempted murder, accessory after the fact to aggravated assault, conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, and false official statement in his role of Dalpoas’ death.
Morgan also received a dishonorable discharge from the U.S. Army as part of his punishment.
Since Morgan was an active-duty soldier at the time of the crime, he fell under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Army and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. His sentence will not be affected by the change of jurisdiction under McGirt.
Vermillion pleaded guilty in November 2019 to being an accessory to the murder and accepted a 15-year sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but the first five years suspended. He now faces up to life in prison if convicted in federal court.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the body of Dalpoas was found July 4 "partially burned and badly beaten" inside the Bache Red Oak Cemetery east of McAlester.
An affidavit filed in the case states Morgan told investigators that a fight occurred between Dalpoas and Nace when Dalpoas was struck in the face and went down after being punched. Nace told investigators that it was Vermillion that struck Dalpoas in the face, the affidavit states.
The affidavit alleges that the three men loaded Dalpoas in the back of Vermillion’s truck and drove Dalpoas to the cemetery where a concrete bench was dropped on the man’s head three times before Dalpoas was set on fire in an attempt “to destroy evidence.”
